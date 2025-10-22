Kolkata-Srinagar Indigo flight lands in Varanasi after 'technical issue'

An Indigo flight made a precautionary landing at the Varanasi airport on Tuesday. The flight from Kolkata to Srinagar, landed at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in UP's Varanasi following a “technical issue”. Following the emergency landing, all 166 passengers and crew aboard the plane were safely evacuated. (Representative)

“On October 22, 2025, IndiGo flight 6E 6961, operating from Kolkata to Srinagar, made a precautionary landing at Varanasi Airport due to a suspected technical issue,” a spokesperson for Indigo airline said.

The spokesperson added that the flight had been grounded for necessary checks as a safety measure, and an alternate aircraft had been arranged to continue the journey to Srinagar.

“At IndiGo, the safety of our passengers, crew, and aircraft is our top priority. We appreciate our customers' patience and cooperation as our teams work to minimize any inconvenience,” the spokesperon said.

The flight made a priority landing in Varanasi following fuel issues, ANI news agency quoted the airport authority as saying.

After the landing, the 166 passengers and crew aboard the plane were safely evacuated. The Varanasi police said airport authorities were looking into the incident, NDTV reported. They said the situation was under control and normal operations had resumed.