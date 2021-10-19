Kolkata twin murder case: Police suspect more than 1 killer involved

Probe into the murders of Subir Chaki, managing director of prominent engineering firm Kilburn Engineering, and his driver in Kolkata has indicated the involvement of an acquaintance of the victim and a property dispute, police said on Tuesday.

The bodies of Chaki (61) and his driver Rabin Mondal (65) were found with multiple stab injuries on their neck, legs and back at an ancestral building owned by the businessman on Sunday night, in South Kolkata.

Police on Tuesday also questioned some employees of Chaki in connection with the case. The Kolkata Police took a sniffer dog to the crime scene, which “picked up a smell and led the officers to the Ballygunge railway station located less than a kilometre away. The dog went to a platform after climbing the over-bridge. It is possible that someone came to the house either on Sunday or earlier walked down to the station to board a train.”

“The investigators on Tuesday also recreated the crime scene using a three-dimension imaging device. Statements of residents were recorded since they claimed to have heard several voices, including that of a woman, coming from the house on Sunday. Security camera footages are also being examined,” the officer added.

“We are not ruling out professional rivalry, although preliminary information points towards the sale of the property which should cost around ₹2 crores because of the prime location,” said a second police officer.

The bodies, which bore multiple stab injuries, were found inside Chaki’s ancestral house at Kankulia Road in the Gariahat police station area of south Kolkata on Monday morning. Chaki’s body was found on the first floor while the driver’s body was lying on the second floor.

Chaki, 61, who lived at New Town on the eastern outskirts of the city with his wife, mother and mother-in-law and also owned property at a posh south Kolkata condominium, was trying to sell the old three-storey building for the last six years, residents of Kankulia Road told the police.

In the past, Chaki sent Mondal, 64, with the keys when prospective buyers came to see the property. The police suspect that Chaki could have been close to sealing a deal and hence, came to the house on Sunday. This has raised the possibility of a cash transaction.

The Kolkata Police did not officially share any information with the media.

Chaki’s car was found on the road outside the building. Several food packets and some legal documents were found inside the vehicle.

Members of Chaki’s family told the police that he called them on Sunday evening and talked about some repair work required at the house. His phone was switched off around 7 pm.

Mondal’s phone was switched off as well. Since both devices were stolen, police are examining call lists collected from the service providers.

Nobody lived on the upper floors of the house. There was nothing valuable there that might have led to a robbery, officers said. The ground floor was rented out to a private company. Its office was closed on Sunday. When the employees reported for duty on Monday morning, they found the door connecting the ground and the first floors shut from inside, which was unusual.

Chaki, who studied at Kolkata’s St Xavier’s School, IIT Kharagpur and IIM, Kolkata, worked for well-known companies all his life. His son and daughter live in London and Bengaluru respectively.

Chaki earlier worked as president (manufacturing) for Eveready Industries India Limited and as director for McNally Sayaji Engineering Limited.