 Kotak Mahindra Bank sacks employee for justifying Kathua rape and murder on social media | india news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 13, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Kotak Mahindra Bank sacks employee for justifying Kathua rape and murder on social media

Nandukumar, posted as assistant manager at a branch in Kochi, allegedly justified the killing of the eight-year-old rape victim, saying she would have grown up to be a terrorist

india Updated: Apr 13, 2018 23:36 IST
People display a placards as they take part in a candlelight march at the India Gate in protest over Kathua gangrape case, in New Delhi on Friday.
People display a placards as they take part in a candlelight march at the India Gate in protest over Kathua gangrape case, in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday said Vishnu Nandukumar, who triggered a social media furore over his alleged comments against the Kathua rape victim, had been sacked the same day for non-performance.

“It is extremely disheartening to see such comments being made in the aftermath of such tragedy by anyone including an ex-employee. We strongly condemn this statement,” bank spokesperson Rohit Rao said.

“We have terminated Nandukumar from the services on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 for poor performance,” he added.

Nandukumar, posted as assistant manager at a branch in Kochi, allegedly justified the killing of the eight-year-old rape victim, saying she would have grown up to be a terrorist.

“It’s better to kill her now otherwise tomorrow she may become a human bomb against India,” he allegedly wrote in Malayalam.

The vile comment led to a furore on social media, with people demanding action against him.

The eight-year-old girl from a grazing family was raped and murdered at Kathua in Jammu region in January this year.

(The story has not been modified from its original version)

tags

more from india
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature