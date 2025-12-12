KPCC chief hints second rape complaint against Palakkad MLA ‘politically motivated’

The Congress top leadership in Kerala took ambivalent positions on the second rape complaint against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil with the KPCC chief hinting that it is ‘politically motivated’. At the same time, the Leader of the Opposition denied it. Mamkootathil, expelled from the Congress last week and still absconding, faces charges of raping a 23-year-old woman under the pretext of marriage and causing grievous physical injuries. (HT)

Mamkootathil, expelled from the Congress last week and still absconding, faces charges of raping a 23-year-old woman under the pretext of marriage and causing grievous physical injuries. On Wednesday, a sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram granted the MLA anticipatory bail, noting that the prosecution failed to produce any incriminating prima facie evidence of rape against the accused.

On Thursday, KPCC chief Sunny Joseph, after casting his vote in the ongoing local body elections, told reporters that he firmly believed that there is a ‘legal brain’ behind the rape petition.

“It is a well-drafted petition on the point that there is a legal brain behind it. The complaint was sent to the media at the same time it was sent to me,” said the Congress leader.

When asked if it was politically motivated by rivals, he replied, “It may be construed so. Let the public think and decide. People are well-aware of how the complaint seems to have reached the media the same time it reached me. People will evaluate (court verdict granting the MLA anticipatory bail) and make up their mind.”

However, Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan used the same term that Joseph invoked -- ‘well-drafted’ -- to give a different meaning.

“When you submit a complaint, it must be well-drafted. In that sense, the woman submitted a complaint. There is nothing wrong with it,” he said.

The differences of opinion within the Congress leadership gave ammunition to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the LDF on election-day.

“The UDF leaders are an immoral lot. They are sexual predators. Can’t they see the evidence? Due to their threats, the survivors are not able to come forward,” CM Vijayan said after casting his vote at a polling booth in Dharmadam constituency in Kannur district.

CPM state secretary MV Govindan also accused the UDF of standing with the wrongdoers, instead of the survivors.

“The UDF is standing with the hunters. It is evident from the stance they are adopting. The KPCC chief is saying that the second rape case against Rahul Mamkootathil may be politically motivated. He was the one who handed the complaint over to the police. And now, he is justifying the MLA by adopting a worn-out stance,” said Govindan.

Earlier, UDF convenor and Congress MP Adoor Prakash had also stirred a row by publicly backing Dileep who was acquitted in the 2017 actress rape case. The Congress was forced to distance itself from the remarks.