Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah: HC reserves order on appointment of advocate commissioner

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court on Thursday reserved its order on an application seeking appointment of a court-monitored advocate commissioner to survey the Shahi Eidgah premises, adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura. HT Image

The application was moved by the Hindu side in the pending suit that seeks removal of Shahi Eidgah, claiming it was built on a Hindu temple. After hearing both parties, Justice Mayank Kumar Jain reserved the order.

The application in suit number one, titled Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman Vs Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Board, was moved on behalf of plaintiffs, including the deity, for appointment of the court-monitored commissioner to inspect the “disputed” property. The petitioners have claimed that the birthplace of lord Krishna lies beneath the mosque and that there are a number of signs that establish the building in question is a Hindu temple.

“There is a pillar having a lotus-shaped top which is a classic characteristic of Hindu temples and the image of Sheshnaag [Hindu mythological serpent] — one of the Hindu deities who protected Lord Krishna on the night of his birth,” advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, the counsel for the plaintiffs, contended before the court.

The application further requested that a commission may be appointed with specific directions to submit its report after conducting a survey within some stipulated time period. A further direction was sought for photography and videography of the entire proceedings.

The Muslim side opposed the application, with the Sunni Central Board contending that no order was required to be passed at this stage as their objection regarding the maintainability of suit was pending.

In May this year, the Allahabad high court transferred to itself all the suits pending before the Mathura court praying for various reliefs pertaining to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute.