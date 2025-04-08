KSEAB Class 12th Result 2025: Karnataka 2nd PUC results declared, list of websites to check

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has declared KSEAB Class 12th Result 2025 on April 8, 2025. The Karnataka 2nd PUC results was announced at the press conference held by the Board officials. KSEAB Class 12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates KSEAB Class 12th Result 2025: Karnataka 2nd PUC results out, list of websites(File photo)

The Karnataka PUC 2 results can be checked on the official website at karresults.nic.in. The link to check Class 12 results will also be available on third-party result websites.

The Karnataka second PUC examination 1 was held from March 1 to March 20, 2025. The exam was held in a single shift, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Class 12 examination started with Kannada and Arabic papers and ended with Hindi. The Karnataka PUC 2 answer key was released on March 21, 2025.

The evaluation of answer sheets of all subjects is complete and the result have been announced now.

KSEAB Class 12th Result 2025: How to check

To check the Class 12 results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in.

2. Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.