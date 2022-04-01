K’taka: Biocon chief’s ‘religious divide’ remark sparks political uproar

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday tried to diffuse statements made by Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, saying “we have been living with our beliefs on various issues” and that “everyone should show restraint”.

“The school uniform issue has been resolved already. We have been living with our beliefs on various issues over the years. Karnataka is known for peace and progress. Everyone should show restraint. It is possible to resolve the social issues that arise through peaceful talks. So, everyone should behave with restraint and cooperate to maintain peace and order,” Bommai said on Thursday.

The statements come a day after Shaw, one of the most prominent faces from Bengaluru and Karnataka, posted on the growing communalism in the state, which was better known for its prowess in information technology, aerospace, startups and biotechnology among other sectors, would be destroyed.

“Karnataka has always forged inclusive economic development and we must not allow such communal exclusion- If ITBT became communal it would destroy our global leadership. @BSBommai please resolve this growing religious divide,” Shaw said in a Twitter post on Wednesday night.

Her statements come at a time when the Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government appears to have turned a blind eye on right-wing groups forcing the closure of shops owned by Muslims in and around temples as well as making an appeal to the larger Hindu community not to purchase “halal” meat as it was part of an “economic Jihad”.

“I have seen many Hindu shop owners near mosques across Bengaluru. Since when did we start identifying shop owners based on religion?” she said in another post.

Since her post, Shaw, who was named among Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world, has faced a backlash on twitter and other social media platforms, forcing her team to quell some of these statements made against her. “Halal certification is needed for exports to Gulf and ME. Then don’t export OK?” she responded to one such post on Twitter.

Her chief of communications, Seema Ahuja, too was seen trying to respond to statements that were meant to criticise Shaw.

“Such is our country, most leaders don’t speak up and ones who speak up get trolled. Kiran has only expressed her concern for #Karnataka ‘s Leadership in #IT #BT it’s Economic Growth & Reputation as a true Kannadiga,” Ahuja said with the hashtag, #ProudofyouKiran.

Bommai’s non-commital responses to the actions taken by rightwing groups has only gone against the government and helped the political opposition, which now finds itself with more ammunition to attack the BJP.

“@CMofKarnataka hear to the sane voices of the state. They are ones who have been instrumental in creating jobs & putting the state on the world map. Act before it is too late. Sri @BSBommai,” Priyank Kharge, Congress legislator and former minister said in a post on Thursday.

Kharge said: “Karnataka is now officially being run by Bajarang Dal & other fringe elements. Congratulations Sri @BSBommai you are on your way to emulate Yogi.”