Karnataka’s forest and environment minister, Eshwar Khandre, on Thursday defended the government’s decision to temporarily halt wildlife safari operations in Bandipur and Nagarahole national parks last November, saying the measure was necessary to prevent further loss of human life following a series of wildlife attacks. K’taka minister defends temporary halt on wildlife safaris in Bandipur and Nagarahole national parks

The suspension, which lasted from November 7 to February 21, led to an estimated revenue loss of about ₹6 crore for the two prominent wildlife reserves, according to information presented in the assembly. Bandipur Tiger Reserve accounted for roughly ₹2.5 crore of the loss, while Nagarhole Tiger Reserve saw an estimated ₹3.5 crore decline in earnings during the period.

The issue was raised during the Question and Answer session in the Karnataka legislative assembly, where Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka criticised the move, arguing that the suspension had cost the livelihoods of more than 4,000 people linked to safari tourism.

“Safaris have been going on across the country for many years and it is not right to stop safaris suddenly without conducting a survey,” Ashoka said.

Responding to the criticism, Khandre rejected the claim that the suspension had been abrupt. He said authorities acted after a series of incidents in which wildlife attacks occurred near forest boundaries. “Three precious lives were lost in a span of 15 days last November, one was permanently disabled, tigers were coming out of the forest and attacking,” Khandre said. “This step was taken to protect the precious lives of people.”

The minister told lawmakers that concerns had also been raised by farmer organisations during a meeting he held in Chamarajanagar in November. According to him, local groups complained that safari operations were continuing late into the evening, resulting in heavy vehicle movement and increased tourist activity that disturbed wildlife and pushed animals out of forest areas.

“They said the safari was going on till night. There is a lot of vehicle traffic. More tourists are coming, which is disturbing the wildlife coming out of the forest and demanded that the safari be stopped,” Khandre said.

He added that while he was in Bidar shortly after the meeting, another tiger attack occurred within a week, resulting in a death. Following that incident, the government decided to temporarily suspend safaris and redeploy safari staff and vehicles to monitor villages located along forest boundaries.

Bandipur alone shares a 314-kilometre boundary with surrounding areas, Khandre said, with about 100 kilometres identified as a high-conflict zone where human-wildlife interactions are frequent. In response, the forest department established 25 anti-poaching camps in these sections and deployed personnel to conduct patrols lasting up to 14 hours a day.

Authorities also activated a comprehensive command centre to coordinate monitoring efforts during the period of heightened conflict.

Khandre said safari operations resumed only after these safety arrangements were put in place. The matter was also reviewed by the State Wildlife Board, chaired by the chief minister, which set up an expert committee that included a representative from the Central Wildlife Institute. According to the minister, the safaris were restarted based on the committee’s preliminary findings.

The minister also highlighted the growing tiger population in Bandipur. “In 1972, there were only 12 tigers in Bandipur. When the census was conducted three years ago, there were 150 tigers there. Now the number of tigers is 175,” he said.

An expert committee is currently examining the carrying capacity of the forest, he added, noting that while wildlife numbers have increased, forest area has not expanded. “The forest is not increasing. Instead, it is decreasing,” Khandre told the Assembly.

As part of future measures, he said the foundation managing safari revenues has been advised to allocate 35% of its income to programmes in villages located along forest edges. The funds would support public outreach meetings, education initiatives, infrastructure development and employment generation in those communities.