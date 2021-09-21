KTR files defamation case against Telangana Congress chief Reddy over drugs row

The investigation into the alleged usage of narcotics in the Telugu film industry has sparked a war of words between state IT minister KT Rama Rao and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy, with the former filing a defamation case against the latter on Monday.

KTR, son of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, filed a petition in Hyderabad city civil court, stating that Reddy was spreading lies for political gains. He also sought an appropriate injunction against Reddy from making such defamatory statements and to take down all such false statements/ accusations.

“Today, I have invoked the legal process & filed a suit for defamation and injunction before the Hon’ble court. I am confident that the Court process will clinchingly vindicate the falsity of the canards & lies spread against me, and the culprits will be brought to book appropriately,” the minister posted on Twitter.

In the petition, the minister said the PCC chief made various “baseless, scurrilous, and manifestly false statements and allegations” made against him seeking to falsely link him with the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate against allegations of drug and psychotropic substances abuse by certain accused persons. A special investigation team busted the case in 2017 and questioned a few film personalities but has not yet filed a charge sheet.

KTR’s petition was in response to Reddy’s comment at a public meeting held in Gajwel on Friday, in which he said, “The father (KCR) has become a brand ambassador for drunkards, while the son (KTR) is a brand ambassador for cinema stars, who are using drugs.” The reference was to KTR’s closeness to the Telugu film industry.

KTR condemned the PCC chief’s remarks, saying he had nothing to do with the drugs case. The state IT minister said he was ready to give his blood and hair samples for testing for drugs, and asked whether senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, too, would give samples for drug testing. KTR said he would not hesitate to file “sedition” cases against the leaders who made such irresponsible allegations.

Continuing the tirade, Reddy launched a social media campaign on Sunday, the #WhiteChallenge, to create awareness among the youth on the increasing drug menace in the country. He tagged KTR and former Congress MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy to his tweet.

Stating that he was ready to take the first test for drugs and would give his blood and hair samples for the tests, Reddy asked KTR to come to Telangana Martyrs’ memorial in front of the state assembly on Monday afternoon to accept the challenge.

While Vishweshwar Reddy accepted the challenge and arrived at the Gunpark to give his blood samples, KTR did not turn up and instead tweeted that taking the test with Reddy was below his dignity.

“I am ready for any test & will travel to AIIMS Delhi if Rahul Gandhi is willing to join. It’s below my dignity to do it with Cherlapally jail alumni (sic),” KTR tweeted, referring to the PCC chief’s stint in the jail in the cash-for-vote case.

KTR also sought to know whether Revanth Reddy would tender an apology and resign from his posts if the former took the test and got a clean chit. He also questioned whether the TPCC president was willing to undergo a lie detector test on the cash-for-vote case.

On Monday, Reddy shot back on Twitter, saying: “Indicate time and place @KTRTRS for the lie detector test along with KCR on CBI cases on corruption charges in Sahara Provident Fund and ESI hospital construction scandals. #WhiteChallenge.”

Reddy further alleged that KTR was running away from the challenge and was making baseless statements to divert the attention away from the drugs issue. “I have not said KTR is taking drugs. I have only tagged him for my challenge to take steps to prevent the drug menace. But he chose to launch a counter-attack,” the PCC chief said.