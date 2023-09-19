KTR hits out at PM Modi for his comments on Telangana formation

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Telangana industries minister KT Rama Rao on Monday took serious exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments that the bifurcation of combined Andhra Pradesh to carve out Telangana was done in an improper manner. KT Rama Rao (File)

KTR, as the chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s son is popularly called, described PM Modi’s remarks on Telangana as “disparaging”, saying they reflect his utter “disregard” for historical facts.

“I am deeply dismayed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s comments regarding the formation of Telangana. This is not the first instance where the PM has made disparaging remarks about Telangana formation, and it reflects his utter disregard for historical facts,” KTR posted on X, formerly twitter.

The people of Telangana tirelessly fought for six decades to attain statehood, a momentous achievement finally realised on June 2, 2014, he said. “The journey to statehood was marked by countless sacrifices, particularly from the youth of Telangana,” he added.

Earlier, during his address in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the special five-day session of parliament on Monday, Modi lamented that Telangana being carved out of Andhra Pradesh led to only “bitterness” and “bloodshed” in both the states.

Referring to Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh which were carved out of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, respectively, during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee regime in the most planned manner, Modi said bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh was done in an unscientific manner.

“When there were celebrations on both sides when those three states were formed, the bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh had led to only bitterness and bloodshed in both the states,” Modi said. “It did not satisfy people of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and there were no celebrations on either side.”

Lashing out at Modi remarks, the BRS working president said it is crucial for political leaders in important positions to approach “such sensitive historical matters” with “empathy and understanding”, considering the emotions and sacrifices associated with them.

“To suggest that Telangana did not celebrate its statehood is not only factually incorrect but also comes across as ignorant and arrogant,” KTR posted. “In his attempts to criticize the Congress party, Prime Minister Modi has been repeatedly hurting the sentiments of the people of Telangana.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defended Modi’s remarks, saying the prime minister had not opposed Telangana formation but was only pointing out at the manner in which the erstwhile combined Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated.

“He clearly said while the earlier BJP government could form three states without any hassles, the bifurcation of combined Andhra Pradesh was done in the most turbulent manner due to the inefficiency of the Congress in handling the situation,” Telangana BJP chief and Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy said. “Everybody knows how the Congress leaders had used pepper spray to stall the bifurcation.”

Taking an indirect swipe at KTR, Reddy added that those who were used to speaking only on social media platforms had no understanding of the factual situation.

The Congress also criticised the prime minister’s remarks, with party’s state unit vice-president and former MP Mallu Ravi saying it was incorrect to say there were no celebrations after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

“There were celebrations across Telangana by all sections of people and parties, irrespective of their political affiliations in Telangana. In Andhra Pradesh, people did not celebrate, not because they opposed bifurcation, but because they had lost capital Hyderabad city,” Ravi added.

