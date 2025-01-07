KTR refuses to appear before ACB without lawyers in Formula E case

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and legislator KT Rama Rao on Monday refused to appear without his lawyers before the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for questioning in connection with the alleged financial irregularities in the conduct of Formula-E racing in Hyderabad during the previous regime. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and legislator KT Rama Rao (PTI)

A high-drama prevailed at the ACB office at Banjara Hills in the morning, when KTR — as the BRS leader is popularly known — arrived with his team of lawyers, in response to the probe agency’s notice dated January 3. The police, however, stopped his vehicle and refused to allow his lawyers inside the building. After a standoff that lasted for about 45 minutes, KTR left the ACB office after submitting his reply to the notice.

In his written reply, a copy of which was seen by HT, the BRS leader said he was ready to cooperate with the investigation within the limits of the “constitutional and legal rights”. KTR said he had asked for details of the case and relevant documents pertaining to it, but had got no response. He also pointed out that he had challenged the FIR registered against him in connection with the Formula-E race case before the high court.

“Since the matter is finally heard and reserved for order, you may consider deferring the same till judgment is pronounced in the case and to proceed further in accordance with law subject to the order of the high court,” KTR said.

An ACB official said they will consider his reply and may issue a fresh notice to appear for recording his statement.

The ACB had summoned KTR to record his statement in connection with the Formula E race case involving the alleged transfer of ₹45 crore to a foreign company, Formula-E Organisers (FOE), for the car race. Formula E had announced the cancellation of Season 10 race, slated to be held on February 10 last year, alleging a contract breach by the new government.

Speaking to reporters later, KTR said there was nothing in the Formula-E case, claiming that chief minister A Revanth Reddy will gain nothing from this. “Today marks the second death anniversary of my uncle, and they planned to detain me here and raid my house,” he alleged.

“Since the court verdict is reserved, I am not required to appear for questioning. But as a law-abiding citizen, I came here voluntarily. I could have avoided this by citing the pending court verdict, but I didn’t because I have done nothing wrong. I came with courage because I am honest.”

“Why are they afraid of me bringing a lawyer for questioning? There was a conspiracy in the case of former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy who was arrested in Lagacharla violence case in November. Now, they are conspiring to fix me by attributing a false statement to me. That’s why I brought a lawyer to ensure no false statements are imposed on me,” he said.

Stating that he will not trust the chief minister and the police, he added: “I will only face questioning in the presence of my lawyer, or else I’ll give my statement in writing. Recently, there was the Allu Arjun drama, and now it’s the KTR case drama. This is all just a diversion tactic.”

‘Quid pro quo’

Meanwhile, the Congress government accused KTR of having a quid pro quo deal with Greenko Group, the sponsor of the Formula-E car race held in 2023. In a statement, a CMO spokesperson said the BRS had received ₹41 crore in the form of now-scrapped electoral bonds from Greenko, which was a partner with the Formula-E organisers to conduct the car race.

The spokesperson said Greenko and its affiliated companies purchased bonds 41 times between April 8 and October 10, 2022. “Bonds worth ₹1 crore was purchased each time and a total of ₹41 crore was donated to BRS in the form of electoral bonds,” the spokesperson said, requesting anonymity.

KTR, however, refuted the allegation that Greenko had extended financial benefits of ₹41 crore to the BRS through electoral bonds. “The same company had also purchased electoral bonds from the Congress and the BJP,” he said.

He told reporters that the Greenko obtained electoral bonds in 2022 and the Formula-E race was conducted in 2023. “In fact, the company suffered losses due to e-race and had stepped down from the sponsorship for the event for the next year. How can that be termed as quid pro quo?” KTR asked.