Kuki-Zo Council submits 16-point grievances to Manipur governor

IMPHAL: The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), Kuki-Zo body on Tuesday submitted a detailed set of public grievances to the governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, during an official meeting held at the deputy commissioner’s office, Churachandpur. Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. (PIBHomeAffairs-X)

The meeting, which began around 12.50 pm, saw the KZC highlighting 16 key issues concerning the welfare and development of Kuki-Zo inhabited areas.

Among the pressing demands, the KZC sought urgent upgradation of electricity capacity in Kangpokpi and Churachandpur, repair and maintenance of local roads, and measures to address frequent landslides along the Tipaimukh road.

The council also pressed for the development of crucial roadways linking Churachandpur to Chandel and Kangpokpi, along with the construction of a bridge over the Imphal River in Chandel.

Other issues included the posting of neutral officials in sensitive areas such as Chandel, particularly a deputy commissioner and an advocate general in the Manipur high court, as well as rectification of jurisdictional anomalies in transport, police, and land revenue offices.

The council also highlighted the need for an examination centre for Manipur Public Service Examinations in Kuki-Zo areas, clearance of pending scholarships, salary arrears of staff at Moreh College and SEMCO College, and improvement of healthcare services in Moreh.

Concerns were also raised over unreliable helicopter services in hill districts, which, according to the KZC, have hampered connectivity during emergencies.

The governor assured the delegation that all grievances would be looked into with priority. The KZC expressed gratitude to the governor for his patient hearing and to the deputy commissioner of Churachandpur for arranging the meeting.

Bhalla along with the Kuki-Zo body and director general of Assam Rifles (DGAR) at 27 Sector Headquarters, Tuibuong, also discussed matters of security and stability in Kuki-Zo areas.

The Kuki-Zo has been demanding for a separate administration in the form of Union territory in the aftermath of May 3, 2023 ethnic violence in Manipur between the Kuki-Zo communities and the Meiteis.

During the violence over 250 individuals were killed, over 60,000 were displaced.