Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan High Court allows India to appoint lawyer

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 16:45 IST

A Pakistani court on Monday said Kulbhushan Jadhav, the former Indian Navy officer sentenced to death for alleged involvement in spying, should be allowed to engage a lawyer to represent him for filing a review petition against his conviction.

A special bench of the Islamabad high court adjourned Jadhav’s case till September 3.

While stipulating the lawyer who represents Jadhav should be a Pakistani national, the high court instructed the government to allow Indian authorities to appoint a legal representative for the former naval officer.

Pakistan’s attorney general Khalid Jawed Khan, who appeared for Monday’s hearing, told the media that the high court had said Jadhav would be given a second chance to engage a lawyer. “The federal government also wants that he should himself engage a lawyer,” Khan said, speaking in Urdu.

Asked by reporters whether Indian lawyers could appear in the Islamabad high court on behalf of Jadhav, Khan said “only Pakistani lawyers and those who are entitled to practice in Pakistan” can be appointed for the case.

In response to another question on whether Indian lawyers could assist any Pakistani counsel engaged for Jadhav, Khan said, “This option has not been considered as of now.”

India recently said that Pakistan had blocked all its efforts to seek remedies in the case of Jadhav, 50, who was arrested by Pakistani security agencies in Balochistan in March 2016 and charged with involvement in spying.

India rejected the allegations and said he was kidnapped by Pakistani operatives from the Iranian port of Chabahar, where he was running a business.

The Pakistan government recently tabled the International Court of Justice (Review and Reconsideration) Ordinance 2020 in Parliament for approval. The ordinance was promulgated to allow Jadhav to appeal against the death sentence given to him by a military court in 2017.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava told a virtual weekly news briefing last week that Pakistan had systematically blocked all of India’s attempts to seek remedies for Jadhav.

He also accused Pakistan of violating the 2019 judgement of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which had called for an effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentencing of Jadhav.

India has also accused Pakistan of not providing unhindered, unimpeded and unconditional access to Jadhav or the official documents needed for filing a review petition.

“We reserve our position in this matter, which includes the right to avail of further remedies. I’ll also reiterate that we stand committed to protect the life of our national Kulbhushan Jadhav,” Srivastava had said last week.

On July 22, the Pakistan government petitioned the Islamabad high court to appoint a lawyer to represent Jadhav for filing a review petition. The defence secretary and the judge advocate general (JAG) branch of the military were made parties to the petition filed by the law ministry.

The petition contended Jadhav had refused to file a review petition against his sentence and that India was reluctant to avail of the remedies under the ordinance.

However, India dismissed the contentions made in this petition and said a Pakistani lawyer appointed by it had been unable to file a review petition on July 18 as he wasn’t provided the necessary documents by Pakistani authorities. Indian officials had also walked out of a meeting with Jadhav on July 16 after Pakistan breached assurances of providing unimpeded consular access.