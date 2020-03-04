Kuldeep Sengar convicted of culpable homicide in death of Unnao rape victim’s father

india

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 13:15 IST

A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar and six others guilty for the custodial death of the Unnao rape survivor’s father. Aamir Khan, Tinku Singh, Sharadveer and Sonu have been acquitted.

The sentencing will take place on March 12.

The woman’s father died on April 9, 2018, in judicial custody.

District judge Dharmesh Sharma said Sengar had no intention of killing the victim’s father.

“He was beaten in a brutal manner that led to his death,” the judge said.

The court further said that the deceased was taken to the police station and framed in a false case.

The court came down heavily on the doctors at the district hospital, calling them “butchers” and accused them of gross negligence. “The doctors at the district hospital are butchers. There was radiology but no X-ray was conducted,” said the court.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had examined 55 witnesses in support of the case and the defence examined nine witnesses. The court had recorded the statements of the rape survivor’s uncle, mother, sister and one of her father’s colleague who claimed to be an eyewitness to the incident.

The court had on December 20 last year sent Sengar to jail for “remainder of his natural biological life” for raping the woman in 2017 when she was a minor.