Kuldeep Singh Sengar sentencing on December 20

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 03:48 IST

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, held guilty by a special court on Monday of raping a minor in 2017, was asked by the court on Tuesday to submit the nomination papers he filed ahead of the 2017 assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, so that it could assess his financial worth and decide on an appropriate compensation for the victim.

Sengar was a Bharatiya Janata Party legislator who has since been expelled from the party.

His sentencing will happen on December 20; the Central Bureau of Investigation has asked for the maximum punishment for him.

On Monday, the couurt said that the testimony of the survivor and her mother was truthful and powerful. It , however, acquitted Shashi Singh, a co-accused in the case who was charged with criminal conspiracy for taking the minor to Sengar’s house on the pretext of getting her a job.

On Tuesday, appearing for CBI, the public prosecutor told the court that showing any mercy to Sengar would be a travesty of justice. He also sought compensation for the victim stating that the financial condition of the convict be taken into account while deciding the sentence.

Advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir, appearing for Sengar claimed his client has an unblemished record and not been named in any other crime besides this. He also added that Sengar has two minor daughters. Mir pointed out that the Supreme Court has already awarded Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the victim, to which the judge responded that no amount of money could compensate her for the injuries she suffered.

In addition to the rape, the victim was involved in an accident where the car she was travelling in was hit by a truck.