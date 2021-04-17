Home / India News / Kumbh Mela should now be 'symbolic', tweets PM Modi amid rising cases of Covid
Kumbh Mela should now be 'symbolic', tweets PM Modi amid rising cases of Covid

The PM's appeal comes in the wake of nearly 2,000 devotees testing Covid-19 positive at Kumbh in around a week's time.
Written by Prashasti Singh
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 09:06 AM IST
File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Acharya Swami Avdheshanand Giri and appealed that the Kumbh Mela be kept a 'symbolic' affair to help India in its battle against Covid-19.

"Now that two royal baths have taken place, I have appealed that the Kumbh Mela be kept a symbolic affair due to the coronavirus crisis. This will give strength to India's fight against the virus," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

"Spoke to Acharya Swami Avdheshanand Giri ji on the phone today. Enquired about the health of all saints. All the saints are providing support to the administration for a smooth conduct of the affair and I thanked them for it," PM said in another tweet.

The PM's appeal comes in the wake of nearly 2,000 devotees testing Covid-19 positive at Kumbh in around a week's time.

kumbh mela haridwar mahakumbh 2021 coronavirus pm modi prime minister narendra modi haridwar
