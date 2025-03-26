Kunal Kamra gets over 500 threat calls amid Eknath Shinde joke row, seeks 1 week to appear before Mumbai Police: Report

Kunal Kamra row: Comedian Kunal Kamra has reportedly been receiving death threats from Shiv Sena workers following his controversial ‘gaddar’ (traitor) joke, which was allegedly aimed at Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. Kunal Kamra has asked the Mumbai Police for a week's time to appear before it in connection with the case. (Instagram/KunalKamra)

Kunal Kamra, who has been summoned by the Mumbai Police over the matter, has requested a week's time to appear before the authorities.

NDTV reported, citing sources, that the comedian has received over 500 calls, with some callers threatening to kill him and cut him into pieces. Many of these threats allegedly stem from his remarks, which sparked outrage among political workers.

The controversy erupted after a video of Kunal Kamra's joke went viral, leading to strong reactions from Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) supporters.

During his recent show at the Habitat comedy club in Mumbai's Khar, the comedian, without taking any names, seemingly mocked Shinde by modifying a song from the film 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'.

Tensions rose over this as Shiv Sena workers took strong exception to Kamra's remarks and even vandalised the venue where he was shot.

Police were prompted to arrest 12 Shiv Sena workers and leaders in connection with the alleged vandalism of the property. These men were later released after being granted bail.

Another case was also registered against 40 Sena workers for vandalising the venue of Kamra's show.

An FIR was also filed against Kamra on the basis of a complaint lodged by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel at the Khar police station. In connection with the case, police issued a notice to Kamra and asked him to appear before it.

An official, cited by news agency PTI, said, "We have issued an initial notice to Kamra as a probe has been started into the case against him." Though he did not specify as to when Kamra has been summoned but, sources reportedly said that the comedian has sought one week's time to appear before the police.

Police on Tuesday also said that an FIR against Kamra was also registered in Thane for allegedly defaming the Shiv Sena chief. The comic has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 356(2) (defamation) on the basis of a complained lodged by a Shiv Sena functionary at the Dombivli police station.

Kamra stands his ground

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra stood firm on his ground and said that he will not apologise for his joke, adding that "What I said is exactly what Mr Ajit Pawar (1st deputy CM) said about Mr Eknath Shinde (2nd deputy CM)".

He further noted that he will not fear" the mob and will not be hiding under his bed until this (controversy) dies down.

Kamra also addressed receiving multiple phone calls from unknown numbers. "To those who are busy leaking my number or are calling me incessantly; I am sure you have realised by now that all unknown calls go to my voicemail, where you will subjected to the very song that you hate," the comic said in his statement.

Earlier Sena leaders had also threatened and warned Kamra for his alleged remarks and urged him to apologise. However, his refusal to do so triggered further warnings. Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Gulab Raghunath Patil warned that if Kamra does not apologise then "we will speak to him in our own style".

“Shiv Sena won't leave him... We won't tolerate this insult... if he doesn't apologise, kabhi toh bahar aayega na, kaha chupega? (he will come out, where will he hide)... The Shiv Sena will show its real form,” Raghunath told reporters.

Limits to satire: Eknath Shinde

Earlier on Wednesday, Eknath Shinde broke his silence on the row over Kunal Kamra's alleged joke or remark against him, saying "we understand satire, but there should be limits".

Shinde, in an apparent jibe at the opposition, also said the comedian's alleged joke on him is "like taking a supari (contract) to speak against someone".

He took a swipe at Kamra and said this same person had made comments on the Prime Minister, the Supreme Court of India, journalist Arnab Goswami and some other industrialists. "This is not freedom of speech, this is working for someone."

In reaction to Sena workers vandalising the Habitat comedy club venue, Shinde said the “other person (Kamra in this case) should also maintain a certain level, otherwise, action causes reaction”.