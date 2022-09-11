Kunal Kamra's 'reply' to VHP after comedian's Gurugram show cancelled

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, whose show scheduled for September 17 in Gurugram was cancelled after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanded its cancellation, on Sunday slammed the right-wing Hindu organisation in an open letter, challenging it to write “Godse murdabad” (down with Godse).

On Friday, the VHP had submitted a letter to the deputy commissioner of Gurugram to cancel a show of Kamra. The Bajrang Dal also complained to the management regarding the stand-up comedian, accusing him of making jokes about a particular religion.

The organiser of the show said that the management took the decision to cancel the show not to hurt the religious sentiments of anybody.

In the letter in Hindi, Kunal addressed the VHP as only “Hindu Parisad”, as according to him, Hindus across the world didn't allow it to become their “thekedar” (contractor). He also asked why did the VHP threaten the organiser of the show as he wouldn't take on their "goons".

“I can proudly say Jai Shri Sita-Ram and Radha-Krishan. If you are truly Indians, have the guts to write Godse murdabad. Else, we will consider you anti-Hindu and anti-Indian," Kamra wrote in the letter.

Kamra also asked the VHP to show him any video clip in which he can be seen insulting the Hindu culture, adding that he only mocks the government.

In the letter given to the deputy commissioner, the VHP had said, "A show is being organised in Studio Xo Bar on 17th September 2022 by Kunal Kamra. This person mocks Hindu Gods and Goddesses in his comedy shows. There are cases already registered against this person for the same. Therefore, this programme can cause tensions in Gurugram. We request you cancel this show with immediate effect otherwise the VHP workers and the Bajrang Dal activists will protest against this. Therefore, we request you cancel this program immediately and share the information of the proper action with us."

Kamra was scheduled to perform at Studio Xo Bar in Sector 29 of Gurugram.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

