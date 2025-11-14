Kutumba election result 2025 LIVE: Congress aims for third straight win with Rajesh Ram

Live

By

Kutumba election result 2025 LIVE: Kutumba assembly constituency comes under the Aurangabad district of Bihar.

Kutumba election result 2025 LIVE: The Election Commission will declare the results for Bihar's Kutumba seat today. Kutumba went to the polls on November 11 in the second phase of the state elections. The first phase of polling was held on November 6. The voter turnout in the first phase was 65.08 per cent, while it was 69.20 per cent in the second phase. The results of all the 243 assembly constituencies in the state will be announced today. The Kutumba assembly constituency comes under the Aurangabad district of Bihar and is reserved for the Scheduled Caste. The key candidate from Kutumba is Rajesh Kumar Ram, a member of the Congress who currently serves as the state-unit president of the party in Bihar. Other candidates from the constituency include Lalan Ram from Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), or HAMS, Prakash Kumar from Bahujan Samaj Party and Rima Kumari from Rashtrawadi Janlok Party. In the last assembly elections, held in 2020, Congress's Rajesh Ram won against Sharwan Bhuyiya of HAMS. The Bihar election is a high-stakes contest between the NDA, which has projected Nitish Kumar as its chief ministerial nominee, and the RJD–Congress Mahagathbandhan, led in the state by Tejashwi Yadav. Also in the race is Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, contesting all 243 seats for the first time, and Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas). ...Read More

The Kutumba assembly constituency comes under the Aurangabad district of Bihar and is reserved for the Scheduled Caste. The key candidate from Kutumba is Rajesh Kumar Ram, a member of the Congress who currently serves as the state-unit president of the party in Bihar. Other candidates from the constituency include Lalan Ram from Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), or HAMS, Prakash Kumar from Bahujan Samaj Party and Rima Kumari from Rashtrawadi Janlok Party. In the last assembly elections, held in 2020, Congress's Rajesh Ram won against Sharwan Bhuyiya of HAMS. The Bihar election is a high-stakes contest between the NDA, which has projected Nitish Kumar as its chief ministerial nominee, and the RJD–Congress Mahagathbandhan, led in the state by Tejashwi Yadav. Also in the race is Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, contesting all 243 seats for the first time, and Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas).