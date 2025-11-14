Kutumba election result 2025 LIVE: Congress aims for third straight win with Rajesh Ram
Kutumba election result 2025 LIVE: The Election Commission will declare the results for the Bihar assembly election 2025 today for all the 243 assembly constituencies. In Kutumba, Congress candidate Rajesh Ram is eyeing a third term.
Kutumba election result 2025 LIVE: The Election Commission will declare the results for Bihar's Kutumba seat today. Kutumba went to the polls on November 11 in the second phase of the state elections. The first phase of polling was held on November 6. The voter turnout in the first phase was 65.08 per cent, while it was 69.20 per cent in the second phase. The results of all the 243 assembly constituencies in the state will be announced today....Read More
The Kutumba assembly constituency comes under the Aurangabad district of Bihar and is reserved for the Scheduled Caste. The key candidate from Kutumba is Rajesh Kumar Ram, a member of the Congress who currently serves as the state-unit president of the party in Bihar. Other candidates from the constituency include Lalan Ram from Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), or HAMS, Prakash Kumar from Bahujan Samaj Party and Rima Kumari from Rashtrawadi Janlok Party.
In the last assembly elections, held in 2020, Congress's Rajesh Ram won against Sharwan Bhuyiya of HAMS.
The Bihar election is a high-stakes contest between the NDA, which has projected Nitish Kumar as its chief ministerial nominee, and the RJD–Congress Mahagathbandhan, led in the state by Tejashwi Yadav. Also in the race is Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, contesting all 243 seats for the first time, and Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas).
Kutumba election result 2025 LIVE: The key candidates in the fray
The key contenders from Bihar's Kutumb assembly constituency include Congress's Rajesh Kumar Ram, who is also the state unit president. He is up against Lalan Ram from Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), a part of the NDA alliance. Other candidates include Prakash Kumar from the Bahujan Samaj Party and Rima Kumari from the Rashtrawadi Janlok Party.
Kutumba election result 2025 LIVE: Counting of votes begins, will the Congress winning spree continue?
The counting of votes for the Bihar assembly elections will begin at 8 am on November 14, under a two-tier security arrangement. Polling concluded on November 11 with the completion of the second phase. The first phase of voting was held on November 6. Congress has won the seat in 2020 and 2015, and is now looking to score a hat-trick.