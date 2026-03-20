Labourer dies of electrocution in Delhi's Kapashera; mason injured

New Delhi: A 45-year-old labourer died of electrocution while a 32-year-old mason was injured as both sustained electric shock after a bamboo in their hands came in contact of a high-tension electricity line while carrying out construction work at a multi-storey building in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera on Thursday afternoon, police said. A police team reached the scene and learnt that two people, a mason and a labourer, had suffered electric shock and were rushed to a nearby hospital. (PTI/Representational Image)

A case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita is being registered at Kapashera police station, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Amit Goel said that around 2:30 pm, the Kapashera police station received information regarding an electrocution incident in Kapashera.

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A police team reached the scene and learnt that two people, a mason and a labourer, had suffered electric shock and were rushed to a nearby hospital. The police personnel reached the hospital and learnt that one of the injured men, identified as Rajkumar alias Ramchandra,45, was declared brought dead by the attending doctors.

The injured mason, identified as Jhulan, who is originally from Bihar, is undergoing treatment at the hospital. The body of the labourer, Rajkumar alias Ramchandra, who was a resident of Samalkha near Kapashera, was shifted to a government hospital mortuary for autopsy that will be conducted on Friday, the DCP said.

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The spot enquiry, DCP Goel said, revealed that the two victims were carrying out construction work at a house in Kapashera. Jhulan was on the first floor while Rajkumar was working on the second floor.

“During the work, Jhulan picked up a wooden bamboo to hand it over to Rajkumar. The bamboo came in contact with a high-tension electricity line, resulting in both sustaining electric shock injuries. Both fell on the floor,” added Goel.