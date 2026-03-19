3 IIT Bombay students killed in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Lonavala

Three Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) students were killed after the allegedly speeding car they were travelling in lost control and toppled on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Lonavala on Thursday. The three died on the spot. (Getty Images)

Police said the three, Omkumar Borse, 23, who was from Nashik (Maharashtra), Lay, 20, from Nagpur (Maharashtra), and Shreyansh Sharma, 22, from Rajasthan’s Jaipur, were part of a group of six who had travelled to Lonavala and were returning to Mumbai when the accident occurred around 8.35am. One of the group’s vehicles reportedly lost control due to over speeding.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of speeding. The vehicle toppled and caused fatal injuries,” said Maharashtra Highway Police additional superintendent Tanaji Chikale.

Police said that emergency services were alerted about the accident through a 112 call, following which rescue teams rushed to the spot. The victims were declared dead. Further details regarding the accident were awaited.