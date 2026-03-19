Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    3 IIT Bombay students killed in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Lonavala

    Police said the three were part of a group of six who had travelled to Lonavala and were returning to Mumbai when the accident occurred

    Updated on: Mar 19, 2026 11:57 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Three Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) students were killed after the allegedly speeding car they were travelling in lost control and toppled on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Lonavala on Thursday.

    The three died on the spot. (Getty Images)
    The three died on the spot. (Getty Images)

    Police said the three, Omkumar Borse, 23, who was from Nashik (Maharashtra), Lay, 20, from Nagpur (Maharashtra), and Shreyansh Sharma, 22, from Rajasthan’s Jaipur, were part of a group of six who had travelled to Lonavala and were returning to Mumbai when the accident occurred around 8.35am. One of the group’s vehicles reportedly lost control due to over speeding.

    “Prima facie, it appears to be a case of speeding. The vehicle toppled and caused fatal injuries,” said Maharashtra Highway Police additional superintendent Tanaji Chikale.

    Police said that emergency services were alerted about the accident through a 112 call, following which rescue teams rushed to the spot. The victims were declared dead. Further details regarding the accident were awaited.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/3 IIT Bombay Students Killed In Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Near Lonavala
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes