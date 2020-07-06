e-paper
Home / India News / Labourer flooded with calls on phone over actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Investigation conducted by the cyber cell of Indore unit’s Superintendent of Police Jitendra Singh has revealed that a page created on Facebook in the name of Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Ankita Lokhande had the mobile number of the labourer mentioned in the ‘about’ section.

india Updated: Jul 06, 2020 23:06 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Indore
A 20-year-old labourer from here in Madhya Pradesh has approached the police fed up with a large number of calls he has been receiving on his mobile phone on the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Investigation conducted by the cyber cell of Indore unit’s Superintendent of Police Jitendra Singh has revealed that a page created on Facebook in the name of Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Ankita Lokhande had the mobile number of the labourer mentioned in the ‘about’ section.

Lokhande had links with Indore.

“After Sushant’s suicide, the labourer is getting many calls daily. While some disconnect the call after realising that it was a wrong number others express their anguish over the Sushant issue,” the SP said.

Singh said more than 40,000 people are following this particular page on Facebook.

“To find out reality, police had forwarded a message on the messenger to the operator of the page, but yielded no response so far,” he said.

Police are trying to unravel the operator of the page.

