Home / India News / Labourer stabbed by fellow worker for refusing to give extra onions for salad

Labourer stabbed by fellow worker for refusing to give extra onions for salad

According to police, Ali asked Pawan for some extra onions, but Pawan said there were hardly any onions left. In a fit of rage, Ali stabbed Pawan multiple times with a kitchen knife lying next to him.

india Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 19:08 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
A case of attempt to murder was registered and an investigation was taken up in the matter, the officer said. Representative image
A case of attempt to murder was registered and an investigation was taken up in the matter, the officer said. Representative image(AP)
         

A daily wage labourer has been arrested here for allegedly stabbing his fellow worker multiple times when one of them asked for extra onions for salad while having dinner, police said on Thursday.

On December 8, the accused Riyasat Ali (59) along with Pawan (60) came to SB Farm in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri for working at a godown. After work, the duo along with others sat for dinner during which a heated argument took place between Ali and Pawan over sharing onion salad, a senior police officer said.

According to police, Ali asked Pawan for some extra onions, but Pawan said there were hardly any onions left. In a fit of rage, Ali stabbed Pawan multiple times with a kitchen knife lying next to him.

Ali left the spot after Pawan fell unconscious, a senior police officer said.

“We were informed about an incident of stabbing at Fatehpur Beri. On reaching the spot, it was revealed that the injured was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre by CATS ambulance. The hospital said the patient was stabbed multiple times near his stomach due to which his intestine and other inner body organs were exposed completely,” Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said.

The patient was in a very serious condition, but is stated to be out of danger now, he said.

A case of attempt to murder was registered and an investigation was taken up in the matter, the officer said.

During the investigation, CCTV cameras near the place of the incident were checked and multiple raids were conducted. More than 500 labourers were verified at different places and the photograph of the accused was shown to them, the DCP said.

Later, the accused was picked up from a footpath at Labour Camp Company near the Old Delhi Railway Station, he added.

The police also seized the weapon used in the crime.

