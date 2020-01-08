e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / India News / ‘Labourers got together to wake govt from Kumbhakaran-like slumber’: Shiv Sena on Bharat Bandh

‘Labourers got together to wake govt from Kumbhakaran-like slumber’: Shiv Sena on Bharat Bandh

Because of the decisions like demonetisation and GST, the businesses and labour-class were completely shaken, the Sena said.

india Updated: Jan 08, 2020 12:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Bank unions have announced a nationwide strike in order to protest against the anti-labour policies of the government.
Bank unions have announced a nationwide strike in order to protest against the anti-labour policies of the government. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

As central trade unions are on a nationwide strike on Wednesday, the Shiv Sena trained its gun on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government over the state of the Indian economy and said it has not taken steps to improve the business atmosphere or condition of labourers despite being given another term by the people. The Sena said that the labourers have got together wake up the government that is in a “Kumbhkarana-like slumber”.

The Sena, in its party mouthpiece Saamana, said that on one hand the slogans of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ were made, and on the other hand policies that would burden businesses and labourers were implemented.

The editorial in Saamana said that the people of the country looked at the Modi government with expectations and hope in 2014. “Because of the decisions like demonetisation and GST in the first term, the businesses and labour-class were completely shaken. Then too the people re-elected Modi government with a lot of trust in the last Lok Sabha elections. The expectation was that now the businesses that have gone off track will be back on track, and that the labourers will get jobs, but six months have passed there is no improvement,” the editorial said.

The Sena said that though there are global factors including recession, US-Iran struggle, US-China trade war etc, “but what about the policies and anti-labourer stand of the Modi government?” It attacked the BJP over the “hasty” roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax and demonetisation which the Sena said shut over 10 lakh businesses and 5 crore people lost their livelihood.

It has criticised the BJP policies when it shared power in the Centre and in Maharashtra between 2014 and 2019. The alliance ended in November 2019 when Shiv Sena entered in a partnership with the Congress and the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra.

tags
top news
80 ‘American terrorists’ killed in dozen missile attacks: Iran state media
80 ‘American terrorists’ killed in dozen missile attacks: Iran state media
All 170 on board Ukranian plane that crashed in Iran killed: Report
All 170 on board Ukranian plane that crashed in Iran killed: Report
Centre moves Supreme Court to transfer pleas against CAA from high courts
Centre moves Supreme Court to transfer pleas against CAA from high courts
‘Not looking to start a war, but prepared to finish one’: US on Iran
‘Not looking to start a war, but prepared to finish one’: US on Iran
‘One guy will be a surprise package’: Kohli on India’s T20 World Cup squad
‘One guy will be a surprise package’: Kohli on India’s T20 World Cup squad
Mercedes rolls up sleeves to bring in slew of new models in India in 2020
Mercedes rolls up sleeves to bring in slew of new models in India in 2020
Australia to kill up to 10,000 camels searching for water amid drought
Australia to kill up to 10,000 camels searching for water amid drought
‘Free Kashmir’ poster holder releases video, says ‘intent was to offer peace’
‘Free Kashmir’ poster holder releases video, says ‘intent was to offer peace’
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news