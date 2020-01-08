‘Labourers got together to wake govt from Kumbhakaran-like slumber’: Shiv Sena on Bharat Bandh

india

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 12:11 IST

As central trade unions are on a nationwide strike on Wednesday, the Shiv Sena trained its gun on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government over the state of the Indian economy and said it has not taken steps to improve the business atmosphere or condition of labourers despite being given another term by the people. The Sena said that the labourers have got together wake up the government that is in a “Kumbhkarana-like slumber”.

The Sena, in its party mouthpiece Saamana, said that on one hand the slogans of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ were made, and on the other hand policies that would burden businesses and labourers were implemented.

The editorial in Saamana said that the people of the country looked at the Modi government with expectations and hope in 2014. “Because of the decisions like demonetisation and GST in the first term, the businesses and labour-class were completely shaken. Then too the people re-elected Modi government with a lot of trust in the last Lok Sabha elections. The expectation was that now the businesses that have gone off track will be back on track, and that the labourers will get jobs, but six months have passed there is no improvement,” the editorial said.

The Sena said that though there are global factors including recession, US-Iran struggle, US-China trade war etc, “but what about the policies and anti-labourer stand of the Modi government?” It attacked the BJP over the “hasty” roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax and demonetisation which the Sena said shut over 10 lakh businesses and 5 crore people lost their livelihood.

It has criticised the BJP policies when it shared power in the Centre and in Maharashtra between 2014 and 2019. The alliance ended in November 2019 when Shiv Sena entered in a partnership with the Congress and the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra.