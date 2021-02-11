LAC disengagement in phased manner, coordinated and verified way: Rajnath Singh

IND USA
Defence minister Rajnath Singh also praised India’s armed forces for their “valour and courage”.(ANI )
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:32 PM IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday India and China have maintained communication with each other through military and diplomatic channels since September last year to resolve the nine-month border standoff in eastern Ladakh. Singh made the comments while making a statement on the situation in eastern Ladakh in the Lok Sabha. “Since September last year, both sides have maintained communication with each other through military and diplomatic channels. Our objective was to effect disengagement and maintain status quo along the LAC (Line of Actual Control) so as to restore peace and tranquillity,” the defence minister said in the Lower House.

“The agreement that we have been able to reach with the Chinese side for disengagement in Pangong lake area envisages that both sides will cease their forward deployments in a phased, coordinated and verified manner,” Singh said in the Lok Sabha.

Also watch | ‘We’ve lost nothing’: Rajnath Singh on disengagement along LAC with China


He also praised India’s armed forces for their “valour and courage”. “We maintained the edge because of the bravery of our armed forces in harsh adverse climatic conditions. Our armed forces proved yet again that territorial integrity of our country remains safe in their hands and their grit and determination is unwavering,” he said.

“Our armed forces responded to challenges by unilateral Chinese action and have shown valour and courage on both south and north bank of Pangong Tso. Many strategic points were identified and our troops positioned themselves at locations very important from our point of view,” the minister added.

He had informed the Rajya Sabha earlier in the day that India and China have reached an agreement for disengagement on the north and south bank of Pangong Lake through sustained talks. He had said that both the countries have reached an agreement on disengagement on the north and south bank of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh that mandates both sides to cease forward deployment of troops in a "phased, coordinated and verifiable" manner.

"I am happy to inform the House today that as a result of our well thought out approach and sustained talks with the Chinese side, we have now been able to reach an agreement on disengagement on the north and south bank of the Pangong Lake,” he had said. "It has also been agreed to convene the next meeting of the Senior Commanders within 48 hours after the complete disengagement in the Pangong Lake area so as to address and resolve all other remaining issues," he added.

Also read | In India-China border disengagement plan, Galwan model is the template

India and China will withdraw the forward deployment in a phased and coordinated manner as per the agreement reached by the two sides, Singh had said. "The agreement that we have been able to reach with the Chinese side for disengagement in the Pangong lake area envisages that both sides will cease their forward deployments in a phased, coordinated and verified manner," he said.

The two countries have been engaged in a stand-off along the LAC since April-May last year. They had agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops in eastern Ladakh during the ninth round of the corps commander Level meeting held on January 24 to address the border standoff.

