LAC friction can’t be swept under carpet: Indian envoy

Beijing India’s ambassador to China Vikram Misri has warned against efforts to sweep the ongoing India-China border friction “under the carpet” as a minor problem because it has damaged the very “foundation” of bilateral ties and put the dialogue mechanisms implemented to maintain peace along the disputed boundary under considerable strain.

Referring to the talk of “consensus” to maintain peace at the border, Misri said similar understandings were reached in the past as well but indicated that paying mere lip service will not work anymore.

“Though they were tested on multiple occasions, these mechanisms and structures helped maintain the all-important peace and tranquillity on the borders, thereby helping create the environment in which the India-China relationship grew spectacularly between 1988 and 2019,” Misri said.

“But we must acknowledge that these enabling structures and the fundamental premise of the closer developmental partnership have been placed under considerable strain by the serious incidents and the resultant violation of peace and tranquillity at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in April 2020 and thereafter,” the Indian ambassador said to Indian and Chinese diplomats and scholars in a virtual exchange held last week.

The failure of the existing mechanisms and the resulting friction should be acknowledged and addressed, he said, and not dismissed as a minor incident.

“We have also seen a tendency in some quarters to sweep this situation under the carpet and characterise it as just a minor issue and a matter of perspective. This too is inadvisable as it can only take us further away from a sustained solution to present difficulties and deeper into an unfulfilling stalemate,” he said.

“In fact, it would be tantamount to running away from the problem and in a direction opposite to that where the promise of our closer development partnership lies.”

Misri did not say which “quarters” were showing the tendency but in the recent past Beijing has said that the border dispute should be kept in its “appropriate” place and should not be linked to overall bilateral ties.

Misri was speaking at a virtual event organised by the Indian Council of World Affairs and the Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs. The Chinese ambassador to India, Sun Weidong spoke at the event as well.

The Indian ambassador’s speech was published on the website of the Indian embassy in Beijing.

Misri said senior leaders on both sides have committed and agreed to complete disengagement in all friction areas.

“That would be an important first step towards considering de-escalation; it would also help in restoring peace and tranquillity and, together, these would provide conditions for gradual and step-by-step progress in the bilateral relationship.”

“This is also what would begin to restore trust and confidence in the relationship and help us rebuild the foundation of the relationship that was damaged through last year’s actions in eastern Ladakh,” he said.

Without naming any country, the Indian diplomat said that no country should imagine that it has sole control over the narrative about a relationship or its actual course.

“And it goes without saying that no matter the domain, multilateral, plurilateral or bilateral, words are important but they also need to be backed up by actions. So, we will certainly be listening to the words, but more importantly, we will also be watching out for the actions.”

In his address, ambassador Sun Weidong said the two countries should abide by the consensus of the leadership in charting the course of ties.

“China and India should unswervingly stick to the consensus reached by the two leaders, complement each other instead of undercutting each other, and intensify cooperation instead of harbouring suspicion at each other,” Sun was quoted as saying in a speech copy published by the Chinese embassy in New Delhi.

“We need to correctly understand and view each other to avoid any strategic miscalculation. We should enhance mutual trust through dialogue, and implement consensus through actions to bring China-India relations back on the right track of sound and steady development.”

India and China have held multiple rounds of diplomatic and military dialogues to resolve the ongoing tension at the border, the worst in decades, which saw soldiers dying on both sides for the first time since 1975.