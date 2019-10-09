e-paper
Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

‘Lacked substance’: Bihar police drop sedition charge against celebrities

Sedition case filed against 50 eminent artists and intellectuals who wrote to Prime Minister Modi seeking his intervention to stop rising cases of mob lynching has been closed by Bihar police.

india Updated: Oct 09, 2019 20:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The FIR was lodged at the Sadar police station last week upon the order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate which had forwarded a petition filed by local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha.
The FIR was lodged at the Sadar police station last week upon the order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate which had forwarded a petition filed by local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha.(Photo: File photos/ Altered by Hindustan Times)
         

The Bihar police on Wednesday ordered the closure of a sedition case filed against 50 eminent artists and intellectuals who wrote to Prime Minister Modi seeking his intervention to stop rising cases of mob lynching.

Muzaffarpur SSP Manoj Kumar Sinha said order has been issued by him for closure of the case as investigation so far revealed that allegations were levelled against the accused out of “mischief” and “lacked substance”.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 20:31 IST

