Ladakh hamlet gets satellite phone for connectivity
Authorities in the Union Territory of Ladakh have handed over a satellite phone to the villagers of Hanamure-Zangla to address the problems communication in the far-flung areas of Zanskar, an official spokesman said on Monday.
Zanskar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sonam Dorjay took a hard trek of five hours to reach the remote village on Sunday and handed over the satellite phone to local resident Tsewang Rangdol to connect the village through telecommunication services especially in case of any emergency, the spokesman said.
He said Rangdol was explained how to use the phone and its recharging process.
The people of Hanamure expressed immense happiness and conveyed their heartfelt thanks to the government for sanctioning a satellite phone for their convenience, the spokesman said.
He said the SDM Zanskar took an on-spot appraisal of the grievances and issues raised by the villagers. PTI TAS AB TIR TIR
The expansion program is set to increase the airport's passenger traffic handling capacity as well from 20 million passengers a year to 40 million.
The US, India and Brazil occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.
Among the questions asked were whether the ministry consulted stakeholders before rolling out the guidelines.
The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, took note of a letter received by the registrar general of the Delhi high court last month to appoint some other judge in place of Bharat Parashar who was designated as a special judge by the apex court in 2014.
