Ladakh leaders to hold talks with MHA on Oct 22, statehood demand on focus

Three representatives each from the Leh Apex Body, Kargil Democratic Alliance, and Ladakh MP will meet the MHA on October 22. The authorities on Friday reimposed restrictions in Leh district of Ladakh over apprehensions of disturbance to public peace. (HT_PRINT)

The discussions will center on the demand for statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule for the Union Territory of Ladakh, according to the Leh Apex Body.

"We were informed by the Home Ministry that a meeting of the sub-committee is scheduled for October 22, and both LAB and KDA are invited to it. We welcome the decision of the government of India to invite us and look forward to the positive outcome of the dialogue," he said.

What is happening? Widespread violent protests were seen in Leh on September 24 during a shutdown called by LAB to attempt talks with the Centre on the demands for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

Four people were killed and many others were injured in the clashes between protesters and security personnel, while over 50 people were taken into custody for rioting allegedly.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, the main face of the agitation, was also taken under NSA, which empowers the Centre and states to detain people to prevent them from acting in a manner "prejudicial to the defence of India".

The maximum detention period is a year, though it can be revoked before.

According to government sources, talks were attempted on July 20, but there was no response.

The LAB and KDA have been spearheading the agitation for statehood and the extension of the Sixth Schedule to the Union Territory.