Leh, Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday urged people to remain vigilant against anti-social and anti-national elements attempting to disturb harmony in the Union territory. Ladakh LG asks people to remain vigilant against anti-social, anti-national elements

Chairing a high-level security review meeting to assess the prevailing law and order and overall security scenario, he said every step will be taken to protect the security, stability, and overall welfare of the people of Ladakh.

He also highlighted the need for seamless coordination among civil and security agencies, timely intelligence sharing, and proactive measures to counter any threat to peace and stability.

"The people need to remain vigilant against anti-social and anti-national elements attempting to disturb harmony," Gupta said, appealing for continued public cooperation with the administration to preserve peace, stability, and normalcy in Ladakh.

Referring to the phased relaxation for two hours each from 1 pm to 3 pm and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm in different areas of the curfew-bound town, he commended the people for displaying restraint and maturity during the relaxation, thereby upholding harmony in the region.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal, Director General of Police S D Singh Jamwal, and senior officers of the Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police .

The officers presented a detailed briefing on current deployments, emerging challenges, and strategies aimed at ensuring public safety, peace, and a coordinated response to evolving situations, an official said.

Gupta stressed the importance of maintaining strict law and order while keeping constant watch on the security environment.

He directed the administration and security agencies to ensure law and order at all costs, while simultaneously protecting the rights and welfare of the citizens.

Reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the centre and the Union territory administration, Gupta said every step will be taken to protect the security, stability, and overall welfare of the people of Ladakh.

He underscored that maintaining law and order is not only vital for peace but also essential for the region's development and progress.

All concerned were directed to adopt a proactive, coordinated, and people-centric approach to effectively address the law and order and security challenges of the Union Territory, the official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.