Leh, Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta led a special ceremony at the historic Sindhu Ghat here to commemorate 150 years of national song "Vande Mataram" that has inspired generations of Indians with its message of devotion, unity, and sacrifice. Ladakh LG leads special ceremony to commemorate 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ song

Gupta described the celebration as “not merely the anniversary of a song, but a tribute to the spirit of patriotism and national pride that guided India’s freedom struggle.”

He paid rich tribute to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the creator of "Vande Mataram", stating that “his immortal composition awakened a sense of collective strength and faith among Indians during the darkest days of colonial rule.”

“The words Vande Mataram are not just an expression of reverence, they symbolize our gratitude to the motherland that has given us identity, culture, and purpose,” the Lt Governor remarked.

Highlighting Ladakh’s contribution to the idea of a strong and united India, LG Gupta said, “This sacred land, where the sky touches the earth, represents the living soul of our nation. The people of Ladakh, known for their simplicity, courage, and patriotism, continue to inspire the rest of India through their devotion and service.”

He also commended the bravery of the soldiers stationed at the borders who safeguard the nation with unflinching commitment.

The Lt Governor underlined that Ladakh is emerging as a vital part of India’s growth story, with significant progress in education, tourism, environmental conservation, handloom, and women-led self-help initiatives.

“Our vision is to build a self-reliant, sustainable, and prosperous Ladakh one that harmonizes tradition with modernity and development with nature,” he said.

Addressing the youth, the Lt Governor urged them to channel their energy and creativity toward nation-building.

“True patriotism lies not only in slogans or celebrations but in honest work, innovation, and service to society,” he noted.

He encouraged young people to contribute in fields such as science, education, agriculture, and entrepreneurship, becoming active partners in India’s journey towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The Lt Governor called upon the people of Ladakh to take a collective pledge on this historic occasion: to educate their children, protect the environment, and uphold unity, peace, and harmony in society.

“As our forefathers fought for freedom inspired by Vande Mataram, let us dedicate ourselves to building a developed India and a strong, prosperous Ladakh,” he said.

Concluding his address, Gupta said, “Let us all work with sincerity and dedication—for the glory of Mother India, for the peace and prosperity of Ladakh, and for a bright future for every citizen.”

A mass singing of “Vande Mataram” was also held during the event.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.