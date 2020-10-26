LAHDC-Leh Election 2020 result: BJP bags 15 seats out of 26, Congress wins 9. Complete list here

india

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 21:41 IST

By bagging 15 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday won the election to the 26-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Leh. The Congress won nine seats.

Calling the BJP’s victory in Leh ‘historic’, the party chief JP Nadda tweeted: “BJP’s victory in Leh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh election is historic. BJP has won 15 out of 26 seats. I congratulate Shri @Jtnbjp and all karyakartas of @BJP4Ladakh unit. Gratitude to the people of Ladakh for their faith in BJP.”

Here’s the final aggregate result of 6th LAHDC-Leh Election 2020.

BJP won in:

1. Turtuk - Gulam Mehdi

2. Hundar - Kunzang Lotus

3. Panamik- Tsering Sandup

4. Diskit - Tsering Angchok

5. Tegar- Rigzin Lundup

6. Tangtse - Tashi Namgyal Yakzee

7. Korzok- Karma Namdak

8. Kyungyam- Thinless Nurboo

9. Martselang- Stanzin Chospel

10. Thiksey- Stanzin Chosfail

11. Skumarkha- Sonam Nurbu

12. Chuchot-Mirza Hussain

13.Lamayuru- Morup Dorjay

14. Lingshed- Tashi Gyaltson

15. Khaltsi- Lobzang Sherab

The Congress won in:

1. Igoo - Sonam Thardos

2. Sakti- Rigzin Tsering

3. Basgo- Tsering Nurboo

4. Saspol- Smanla Dorjay Norbu

5. Lower Leh - Tsering Namgyal

6. Phyang- Tundup Nurbu Cheeta

7. Upper Leh - Phunsog Stanzin Tsepag

8. Skurbuchan- Lundup Dorjey

9. Temisgam- Sonam Dorjay

Independents won in:

1. Chuchul- Konchok Stanzin

2. Nyoma- Ishey Spalzang.