e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / LAHDC-Leh Election 2020 result: BJP bags 15 seats out of 26, Congress wins 9. Complete list here

LAHDC-Leh Election 2020 result: BJP bags 15 seats out of 26, Congress wins 9. Complete list here

By bagging 15 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday won the election to the 26-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Leh. The Congress won nine seats.

india Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 21:41 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Bharatiya Janata Party chief called the party’s victory in Leh ‘historic’
The Bharatiya Janata Party chief called the party’s victory in Leh ‘historic’(File photo for representation)
         

By bagging 15 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday won the election to the 26-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Leh. The Congress won nine seats.

Calling the BJP’s victory in Leh ‘historic’, the party chief JP Nadda tweeted: “BJP’s victory in Leh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh election is historic. BJP has won 15 out of 26 seats. I congratulate Shri @Jtnbjp and all karyakartas of @BJP4Ladakh unit. Gratitude to the people of Ladakh for their faith in BJP.”

Here’s the final aggregate result of 6th LAHDC-Leh Election 2020.

BJP won in:

1. Turtuk - Gulam Mehdi

2. Hundar - Kunzang Lotus

3. Panamik- Tsering Sandup

4. Diskit - Tsering Angchok

5. Tegar- Rigzin Lundup

6. Tangtse - Tashi Namgyal Yakzee

7. Korzok- Karma Namdak

8. Kyungyam- Thinless Nurboo

9. Martselang- Stanzin Chospel

10. Thiksey- Stanzin Chosfail

11. Skumarkha- Sonam Nurbu

12. Chuchot-Mirza Hussain

13.Lamayuru- Morup Dorjay

14. Lingshed- Tashi Gyaltson

15. Khaltsi- Lobzang Sherab

The Congress won in:

1. Igoo - Sonam Thardos

2. Sakti- Rigzin Tsering

3. Basgo- Tsering Nurboo

4. Saspol- Smanla Dorjay Norbu

5. Lower Leh - Tsering Namgyal

6. Phyang- Tundup Nurbu Cheeta

7. Upper Leh - Phunsog Stanzin Tsepag

8. Skurbuchan- Lundup Dorjey

9. Temisgam- Sonam Dorjay

Independents won in:

1. Chuchul- Konchok Stanzin

2. Nyoma- Ishey Spalzang.

tags
top news
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
India squads for Aus:  Rohit Sharma not included due to injury concerns
India squads for Aus:  Rohit Sharma not included due to injury concerns
UK judge rejects Nirav Modi’s bail request. It was his sixth
UK judge rejects Nirav Modi’s bail request. It was his sixth
Yediyurappa stays as CM, insist 2 BJP leaders seen as possible replacements
Yediyurappa stays as CM, insist 2 BJP leaders seen as possible replacements
KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live: Rahul, Mandeep off to decent start
KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live: Rahul, Mandeep off to decent start
‘Decency, please?’: JD(U) goes counter-offensive against Chirag Paswan
‘Decency, please?’: JD(U) goes counter-offensive against Chirag Paswan
Watch: Donald Trump’s top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension
Watch: Donald Trump’s top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar PollIndia Covid 19 TallyNEET MDS 2021Dilip RayBigg Boss 14 written updateKKR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In