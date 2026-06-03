'Laid mattresses on road': How locals helped people escape fire in Delhi's Malviya Nagar eatery

A fire erupted at a restaurant in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday, triggering a large-scale rescue operation by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), Delhi Police said. A total of 18 people have lost their lives so far in the fire incident.

Local people attempt to douse a fire at a hotel in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (AP)

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People trapped on the upper floors of the building jumped onto mattresses laid out by local residents as a massive fire engulfed the restaurant operating on the ground floor, said South District SDM and DDMA official Jitendra Kumar.

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Kumar said emergency teams were mobilised immediately after receiving information about the incident. Rescue workers evacuated several occupants from the building, while locals assisted by placing mattresses on the road to help those trying to escape from the upper floors.

"We activated the DDMA cell as soon as we received a call. We have come to know that a restaurant was operating on the ground floor of this building. The cause of the fire is still not known…..7-8 people, including the injured, have been taken to the hospital for treatment. Some people from the floors above jumped out of the building on the mattresses laid on the road by the locals," Kumar said.

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{{^usCountry}} The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta showed deep sorrow on tragic loss of lives in the devastating fire and said that government stands firmly with the families of people who have lost lives in the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta showed deep sorrow on tragic loss of lives in the devastating fire and said that government stands firmly with the families of people who have lost lives in the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and for strength & courage to all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy. Delhi Govt. is closely monitoring the situation. All necessary medical assistance & support are being extended to the affected families, wrote CM on her X handle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and for strength & courage to all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy. Delhi Govt. is closely monitoring the situation. All necessary medical assistance & support are being extended to the affected families, wrote CM on her X handle. {{/usCountry}}

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