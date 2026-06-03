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'Laid mattresses on road': How locals helped people escape fire in Delhi's Malviya Nagar eatery

South District SDM and DDMA official Jitendra Kumar said emergency teams were mobilised immediately after receiving information about the incident

Updated on: Jun 03, 2026 12:39 pm IST
Written by Shubham Pandey
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A fire erupted at a restaurant in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday, triggering a large-scale rescue operation by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), Delhi Police said. A total of 18 people have lost their lives so far in the fire incident.

Local people attempt to douse a fire at a hotel in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (AP)

People trapped on the upper floors of the building jumped onto mattresses laid out by local residents as a massive fire engulfed the restaurant operating on the ground floor, said South District SDM and DDMA official Jitendra Kumar.

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Kumar said emergency teams were mobilised immediately after receiving information about the incident. Rescue workers evacuated several occupants from the building, while locals assisted by placing mattresses on the road to help those trying to escape from the upper floors.

"We activated the DDMA cell as soon as we received a call. We have come to know that a restaurant was operating on the ground floor of this building. The cause of the fire is still not known…..7-8 people, including the injured, have been taken to the hospital for treatment. Some people from the floors above jumped out of the building on the mattresses laid on the road by the locals," Kumar said.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
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