Lakhimpur Kheri: Family of journalist killed in violence seeks FIR against Union minister, son

The kin of a journalist, who was among eight people killed in the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, approached a district court on Tuesday, seeking registration of a first information report (FIR) against 14 people, including Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra and his son Ashish.

In his application, Pavan Kashyap, brother of journalist Raman Kashyap, a resident of Nighasan town, urged the court to instruct Tikunia kotwali police station in-charge to register the FIR and launch a probe into his brother’s death. He alleged that the journalist had gone to Tikunia village on October 3 to cover a farmers’ protest but was mowed down by three vehicles, one of which was allegedly driven by Ashish.

Later that day, a missing complaint was filed at Nighasan police but Raman’s body was found in a mortuary at the district headquarters the next morning, the petitioner said.

He added that while his father submitted an application with Nighasan police on October 4 in connection with his son’s murder, police informed him that an FIR (number 219) was already lodged at Tikunia kotwali.

The FIR, however, had no mention of the journalist’s death and police refused to lodge another one despite repeated requests, the petitioner alleged.

Nighasan kotwali incharge Ram Lakhan Patel said: “FIR could not be lodged at Nighasan kotwali as place of crime was Tikunia and already two FIRs in connection with the crime had been lodged with Tikunia kotwali.”

Violence had erupted at Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 when four farmers were allegedly mowed down by a speeding vehicle during a protest. The journalist, a driver and two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were also killed in the subsequent violence.

Two FIRs were registered in this connection: one in connection with the death of the four farmers while the second FIR was lodged in connection with the violence during which four others, including two BJP workers, a journalist and the driver of the car, which allegedly mowed down the farmers, were killed.

Ashish Mishra is among 13 accused, identified and arrested during investigation of the first FIR. All the 13 are in judicial custody.