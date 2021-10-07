Lakhimpur Kheri LIVE updates: Supreme Court steps in, CJI to hear case

The political row triggered by the Lakhimpur Kheri violence is heating up Uttar Pradesh; a Congress delegation including heavyweight leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi met the family of deceased farmers on Wednesday and demanded “justice, not compensation”. The BJP, wary months before the upcoming assembly elections in the state, has blamed Congress for seeking ‘mileage’ over the issue. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has also stepped in, registering a suo motu case; the proceedings are expected to begin on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON