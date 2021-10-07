Lakhimpur Kheri LIVE updates: Supreme Court steps in, CJI to hear case
The political row triggered by the Lakhimpur Kheri violence is heating up Uttar Pradesh; a Congress delegation including heavyweight leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi met the family of deceased farmers on Wednesday and demanded “justice, not compensation”. The BJP, wary months before the upcoming assembly elections in the state, has blamed Congress for seeking ‘mileage’ over the issue. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has also stepped in, registering a suo motu case; the proceedings are expected to begin on Thursday.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Oct 07, 2021 06:17 AM IST
Thank CJI for deciding to take up Lakhimpur Kheri matter suo motu, says Kapil Sibal
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday thanked the Chief Justice of India (CJI), NV Ramana, for deciding to take up the Lakhimpur Kheri matter suo motu.
Earlier on October 4, reacting to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Sibal had said, “This is the symbol of the arrogance of political party that is power. The ruling party is giving a message that they can do whatever they want and even run a car over those who are protesting.”
-
Oct 07, 2021 05:35 AM IST
Supreme Court steps in, CJI to hear Lakhimpur case
The Supreme Court on Wednesday registered a public interest litigation on its own on the violence that killed eight people in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district three days ago amid simmering tensions in the region and a visit by opposition leaders to the victims’ kin. Read More
-
Oct 07, 2021 05:31 AM IST
Lakhimpur violence: Congress delegation meets families after visit furore
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday met the family members of farmers killed in the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri and promised them all assistance. They arrived in Lakhimpur after the Uttar Pradesh government allowed them to visit the violence-hit district.
Talking to newspersons later in the night, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said all the three families she met want justice. Read More