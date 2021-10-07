Home / India News / Lakhimpur Kheri LIVE updates: Supreme Court steps in, CJI to hear case
Live

Lakhimpur Kheri LIVE updates: Supreme Court steps in, CJI to hear case

A vehicle was set ablaze after violence broke out during the farmers’ protest in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.&nbsp;
A vehicle was set ablaze after violence broke out during the farmers’ protest in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. (HT_PRINT)
Updated on Oct 07, 2021 06:17 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

The political row triggered by the Lakhimpur Kheri violence is heating up Uttar Pradesh; a Congress delegation including heavyweight leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi met the family of deceased farmers on Wednesday and demanded “justice, not compensation”. The BJP, wary months before the upcoming assembly elections in the state, has blamed Congress for seeking ‘mileage’ over the issue. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has also stepped in, registering a suo motu case; the proceedings are expected to begin on Thursday.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 07, 2021 06:17 AM IST

    Thank CJI for deciding to take up Lakhimpur Kheri matter suo motu, says Kapil Sibal

    Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday thanked the Chief Justice of India (CJI), NV Ramana, for deciding to take up the Lakhimpur Kheri matter suo motu.

    Earlier on October 4, reacting to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Sibal had said, “This is the symbol of the arrogance of political party that is power. The ruling party is giving a message that they can do whatever they want and even run a car over those who are protesting.”

  • Oct 07, 2021 05:35 AM IST

    Supreme Court steps in, CJI to hear Lakhimpur case

    Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of Lakhimpur violence, CJI to hear case.&nbsp;
    Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of Lakhimpur violence, CJI to hear case. 

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday registered a public interest litigation on its own on the violence that killed eight people in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district three days ago amid simmering tensions in the region and a visit by opposition leaders to the victims’ kin. Read More

  • Oct 07, 2021 05:31 AM IST

    Lakhimpur violence: Congress delegation meets families after visit furore

    Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meet the family members of deceased farmer Lovepreet Singh in Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday night.&nbsp; (PTI)
    Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meet the family members of deceased farmer Lovepreet Singh in Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday night.  (PTI)

    Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday met the family members of farmers killed in the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri and promised them all assistance. They arrived in Lakhimpur after the Uttar Pradesh government allowed them to visit the violence-hit district.

    Talking to newspersons later in the night, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said all the three families she met want justice. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lakhimpur kheri lakhimpur kheri district lakhimpur uttar pradesh indian national congress bharatiya janata party rahul gandhi priyanka gandhi vadra farmers protest
india news

Modi completes 2 decades in public office, BJP to hold day-long events

Prime Minister Narendra Modi&nbsp;(File Photo / ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi&nbsp;(File Photo / ANI)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 06:12 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
Close Story
india news

Mamata Banerjee, 2 other Trinamool Congress MLAs to take oath today

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during a function ahead of the Durga puja festival, in Kolkata on Wednesday.(PTI Photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during a function ahead of the Durga puja festival, in Kolkata on Wednesday.(PTI Photo)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 06:06 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Breaking news: At least 15 killed in earthquake in southern Pakistan

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Published on Oct 07, 2021 05:57 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
india news

Aryan Khan's NCB custody ends today, will seek bail in drugs case

Aryan Khan, arrested in drugs case, being escorted at the NCB office after a medical check-up, in Mumbai on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
Aryan Khan, arrested in drugs case, being escorted at the NCB office after a medical check-up, in Mumbai on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 05:44 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out