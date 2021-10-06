'Bloodthirsty devil': Congress posts a video of Lakhimpur violence which shows no stone pelting

The Congress on Wednesday tweeted a video and claimed that it is from Lakhimpur Kheri showing what happened on Sunday when eight persons were killed. Hindustan Times did not independently verify the authenticity of the video. The video is claimed to be a longer and clearer clip of Sunday's violence. Contrary to the claim of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni whose son Ashish Mishra has been named in the FIR, the video shows no attack on the car. The car hits the crowd at an unexpectedly high speed and it does not seem that the driver has lost control of the car.

The farmers were walking with flags and, as the video shows, the car rammed them and two more cars followed the car which hit the crowd first.

Posting the video, the Congress tweeted, "Farmers have been killed in Lakhimpur Kheri and the stain of this murder will reach from Yogi Adityanath to PM Modi."

Here is the video. Viewer discretion is advised

Eight people, including four farmers, have been killed in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. The FIR mentions the name of Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister for state for home Ajay Mishra Teni. The FIR says the minister's son was driving the car and after mowing down farmers, he came out of the car and opened fire. The minister has refused the allegations and said the driver lost the balance of the car after it came under an attack of stone pelters. The minister admitted that some farmers came under the car after the driver lost control. He said the driver was lynched and the car was set on fire. The minister on Wednesday met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visited Lakhimpur Kheri and met the family members of the victims. The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and the case will be heard by Chief Justice NV Ramana on Thursday.