Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC extends Ashish Mishra’s interim bail

The Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim bail granted to Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case till the next date of hearing, seeking a fresh report on the progress of the trial. Supreme Court of India. (PTI File Photo)

A bench of justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan heard the petition filed by Ashish Mishra challenging an order of the Allahabad high court refusing him bail in July 2022. On 25 January 2023, the top court granted him interim bail, subject to strict conditions restricting his entry into Delhi-NCR or the state of Uttar Pradesh except for attending the trial. The top court had also directed the trial court to submit reports on the progress of the trial.

“There is no report from the trial court after September 26, 2023. The Registry is directed to obtain a report from the trial court and post the matter for hearing,” the SC bench said.

On September 26, the top court had modified its interim bail directions by allowing Mishra to enter Delhi to treat his daughter and visit his ailing mother at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. In this order, the court also restrained the accused from either taking part in any public function in the national capital or interacting with the media in connection with the Lakhimpur violence. It clarified that that the condition barring his entry into Uttar Pradesh shall continue to operate.

Eight people were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that broke out on 3 October 2021. Four of them were farmers who were protesting against the now-repealed farm laws and had gathered at the incident spot where UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was to visit. It was alleged that a vehicle in which Mishra was seated mowed them down.

He was arrested within six days of the incident, and the police charge sheet stated that the killings were “pre-planned” as Mishra arrived in an SUV along with a convoy of three-four cars at the site where the farmers were protesting. One journalist was also crushed under the wheels.

The protesting farmers pulled out three occupants from the car and beat them to death, leading to a separate criminal case. The trial in this case is also being simultaneously held.

The top court had in November 2021 formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the entire incident and even appointed a retired judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court – justice (retd) Rakesh Jain – to monitor the investigation.

The SIT was disbanded in September last year after the investigation was complete and the charge sheet was filed before the Lakhimpur court.