Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Plea in SC against bail to accused Ashish Mishra

Barely two days after Ashish Mishra, the Lakhimpur Kheri violence accused, walked out of jail after being granted bail by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, a plea has been filed in Supreme Court seeking cancellation of bail to the union minister's son.



The plea was filed by advocates Shiv Kumar Tripathi and CS Panda who sought to cancel of bail of Ashish Mishra, news agency ANI reported.

The advocates said that cancellation of bail would be in the best interest of justice. They further clarified that there is a possibility of tampering with the evidence if the accused is roaming scot-free.

The petitioner also said that accused Mishra would be posing threat to the material witnesses.



Ashish Mishra, the son of union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, was granted bail last week by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.

He was arrested on October 9 over the deaths of four farmers and a journalist in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 last year.



The bail to Ashish Mishra has evoked strong reactions from opposition parties including Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Trinamool Congress.

Besides demanding to cancel the bail of Ashish Mishra, the petitioner advocates also sought direction to SIT to furnish or supply a copy of the whole gamut of the report comprising the charge-sheet.

The petitioner also sought to direct the government respondents, State of Uttar Pradesh/ Union of India to forthwith release compensatory allowance.

The petitioner urged to "pass an appropriate direction to the said SIT led by Retd. Justice Rakesh Jain and the Uttar Pradesh police to show-cause as to why things delayed with victim families desperately looking for some succour in their quest for socio-economic justice in the teeth of confidence-building measures slowly and gradually fading away from the horizon. "

Earlier the advocates had moved a letter petition to seek punishment for politicians allegedly involved in the ghastly incident.



(With ANI inputs)

