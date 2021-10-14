Lakhimpur violence: Minister’s son, others taken to site to recreate event

A special investigation team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence arrived at the site of the incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Tikonia village on Thursday along with Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son, Ashish Mishra, and three others arrested in connection with the case to recreate the sequence of events leading to the violence, according to several news reports.

The arrested were taken to the Tikonia-Banbirpur road, where the incident happened on October 3, around 60km from district headquarters Lakhimpur city, news agency PTI reported citing the police. The other three people who have been arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case are Shekhar Bharti, Ankit Das and Latif alias Kale, news agency PTI reported.

The police were seen trying to recreate the series of events that led to the death of the protesting farmers, who were knocked down by a vehicle said to belong to Ashish Mishra, in a video shared by news agency ANI. Heavy presence of state police and security personnel alongside the SIT members could be seen at the site.

Earlier this month, eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri district after being allegedly hit by a vehicle that was carrying workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Four other people, including two BJP workers, their driver and a journalist were also killed during the violence that ensued.

Watch | Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Crime scene recreated with Ashish Mishra, others under heavy security

The farmers alleged that Ashish Mishra was present in one of the cars during the incident, a claim which has been denied by both the Union minister and his son. Ashish Mishra was arrested on October 9 and is currently in police custody till October 15.

Following the violence, political tension between the ruling BJP and the opposition parties increased, with the opposition demanding the resignation of Ajay Mishra from his post. Farmers’ unions which have been protesting against the three central farm laws, have also demanded the minister’s resignation and have warned of intensifying their agitation in case the demand is not met.

(With agency inputs)