Lalu Prasad leaves ED office after 9 hours of questioning in land-for-jobs case

ByHT News Desk
Jan 29, 2024 09:34 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate had on January 19 issued a fresh summons for questioning Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the case.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Patna after several hours of questioning in the land-for-jobs case. The security officials escorted the former Bihar chief minister to his vehicle amid a massive gathering of supporters outside the ED office.

RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav leaves the ED office in Patna.
Accompanied by his daughter Misa Bharti, Lalu Prasad Yadav reached the ED office around 11.05 am.

Bharti told reporters, “Whenever any agency calls our family members for questioning…, we go there, cooperate with them and answer all their queries. Because of his health condition, it is difficult for him (Prasad) to move on his own. Someone has to accompany him whenever he goes somewhere.”

The RJD supremo appeared before the central agency a day after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar severed ties with the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, which includes RJD as its major constituent, and aligned with BJP to form a new government in the state.

Rohini Acharya, Lalu Yadav's daughter based in Singapore, criticised the ED's treatment of her father, alleging inhumane behaviour for not allowing any assistant to accompany him.

She took to social media to express her dismay, “Everyone knows about the health condition of my father…he can’t even walk without support. Despite that ED officials did not allow any assistant to enter their office and accompany him. It’s inhuman behaviour by ED officials...shame on you (ED officials) and your boss (top ED officials)," Acharya wrote on X in Hindi.

“If anything happens to my father, no one will be worse than me. If something happens to my father today, Chameleon (aimed at Nitish Kumar) along with CBI and ED will be held responsible. The lion (Lalu) is alone and not weak," she said.

Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav were asked to appear before the ED officials on January 29 and 30 respectively.

