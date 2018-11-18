Lalu Prasad’s health worsens; RJD leader says he can neither sit nor stand

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s health has deteriorated in the last few days because of an infection, said Dr Umesh Prasad, his treating physician at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, on Saturday.

Lalu Prasad, a former chief minister of Bihar, is currently serving jail term in fodder scam cases and has been admitted to the RIMS under the police custody for treatment of diabetes and other ailments.

RJD MLA from Masaurhi Rekha Devi, who met Lalu Prasad earlier in the day, said the former chief minister should be shifted to a hospital with better facilities.

“His health condition has worsened. He is neither able to sit nor stand on his own. His blood sugar level has also increased,” Devi told reporters.

Dr Prasad, however, said he could neither deny nor corroborate Devi’s comments. “The fact remains that Lalu Prasad’s condition has deteriorated in the last five days because of a wound behind his right knee,” he said. The recent pathological test report of the RLD chief showed high level of infection, which had increased his blood sugar level, Dr Prasad said.

However, it was not a situation which warranted shifting of Lalu Prasad to a different hospital, he said.

Dr Prasad said the former chief minister was having difficulty in walking and sitting in an upright position because of the wound.

Last Saturday, Lalu Prasad’s son, Tejashwi Yadav had met his incarcerated father at the 100-bed private paying ward of the RIMS.

NCP leader meets Lalu

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) general secretary Prakash Tripathi also met Lalu Prasad at the RIMS on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, Tripathi said he was carrying NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s message about willingness to join the RJD-led Grand Alliance in Bihar. However, he did not reveal Lalu Prasad’s reaction to the message.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 08:28 IST