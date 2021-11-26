Home / India News / Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to AIIMS emergency dept, stable: Report
india news

Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to AIIMS emergency dept, stable: Report

A report said the senior politician who returned to Bihar last month after over three-and-a-half years, is suffering from fever and drowsiness.
File image of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.
File image of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.
Published on Nov 26, 2021 09:41 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to the emergency department of AIIMS, Delhi, on Friday.

A PTI report said the senior politician who returned to Bihar last month after over three-and-a-half years, is suffering from fever and drowsiness.

The 73-year-old leader’s condition is not serious and is stable. His blood samples have been sent for investigations and reports are awaited, a source said.

Yadav, who lives with his daughter Misa in Delhi, suffers from a number of ailments, including diabetes and renal issues, and has been under strict medical supervision for a long time.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lalu prasad
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 26, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out