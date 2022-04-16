Lalu Yadav's RJD claims big win in Bihar bypoll, predicts Tejashwi Yadav as CM

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has claimed victory in the race for Bihar's Bochahan assembly seat. The RJD's Amar Kumar Paswan has a big lead of over 35,000 votes according to Election Commission data at 2:48 pm. Paswan has over 82,000 votes to his name while the BJP's Baby Kumari has around 46,000. The Vikassheel Insaan Party's Geeta Kumari is third with around 30,000 votes.

The RJD tweeted its thank the people of Bihar's Bochachan constituency for voting 'against the divisive policies of Narendra Modi' and also took a swipe at chief minister Nitish Kumar, whose Janata Dal (United) was the third party in the 2020 election.

"Congratulations to all of you for a massive victory against the divisive policies of Narendra Modi and the massive corruption policies of the weary chief minister of the third party. Now that day is not far when Tejashwi Yadav will take charge of the state," the RJD tweeted.

The bypoll for the Bochachan seat was required after the death of Paswan's father Musafir Paswan, who won the seat on the Vikassheel Insaan Party's ticket.

The VIP wanted to field Amar Paswan but differences between him and the party meant he jumped ship and joined the RJD, the same party his father had defeated to win the seat.

Around 59.20 per cent of more than 2.9 lakh voters had exercised their franchise in the by-election on April 12. Altogether 13 candidates, including three women, are contesting.

