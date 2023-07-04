Land for job scam: BJP predicts Nitish Kumar's resignation amid ‘witch hunt’ allegation

A war of words broke out between the ruling Janata Dal-United, its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday, a day after the Central Bureau Investigation filed a chargesheet against Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and his parents in connection with the land-for-jobs scam.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Yadav.(ANI file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh accused the BJP-led central government of running a "witch-hunt" against the RJD leader.

“The second chargesheet of the CBI in this case was filed without a shred of evidence against Yadav. The CBI had earlier said there was no proof against him. But when the RJD and JD(U) along with other parties formed the grand alliance government in Bihar in August 2022, the Centre started using its 'parrot' (CBI) and other federal probe agencies against the deputy CM,” Singh said in a video message.

The CBI on Monday filed a chargesheet against Yadav, his father and former railways minister Lalu Prasad and mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi in connection with the land-for-jobs scam in a competent court in New Delhi. The chargesheet, which also named 14 others, is the second in the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CBI officials said the second chargesheet was filed as the investigation into the alleged roles of the accused could not be completed by the time the initial report was filed.

“It's a well-known fact that the CBI goes after only those who are opposed to the BJP. We all know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the opposition meet in Patna on June 23, said in a public meeting that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders are involved in corruption cases amounting to ₹70,000 crore. Five days later, when NCP leaders became part of the BJP-led Maharashtra government, everything was fine for Modi. He has conveniently forgotten the corrupt NCP leaders,” said Singh.

“This kind of political witch hunt will only strengthen opposition unity in the country. Yadav will not get scared with CBI’s act or the BJP-led central government. Electorates understand all these undemocratic act of the Modi government and people will give a befitting reply to the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Manoj Jha has called the action a "political vendetta".

"Such actions are taken because the BJP lost its government in Bihar. It is a political vendetta. Such actions by the central agencies ... BJP is trying to do something which it cannot achieve," Manoj Jha told news agency ANI.

"This is no more CBI. It is being directed by the two top leaders of BJP who run the Union government," the Rajya Sabha MP further alleged.

Speaking over the same issue, senior JD(U) leader KC Tyagi alleged that the CBI's move has come keeping in mind the unity of opposition parties.

Bihar BJP leader Ajay Alok claimed that Nitish Kumar will resign in just 10-15 days from now. He added that Kumar is now riding on the swing of 3 Cs — Crime, Corruption and Communism, that he used to talk about. The BJP leader also attacked the Yadavs by saying, “Earlier they were saying that why hasn't the chargesheet been filed yet if we are guilty, and now when it has been filed then they are blaming Modi for it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Nitish Kumar has now become the guardian of corruption. He is now riding on the swing of the 3 Cs that he used to talk about viz. Crime, Corruption and Communism. He is with criminals, so many criminals are in his cabinet from top to bottom. Lalu Yadav inaugurated the book written on the biography of the chief minister. Both of them are an excellent example of corruption. He appeases the Muslims by wearing Taqiyah (Muslim cap). He did Iftar at 150 places and he talks about communism? He is the prime example of CCC. His staying as the CM of Bihar for even an hour is dragging Bihar back a month. He will resign immediately, within 10-15 days only," Alok said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla also reacted on the matter. "This is reverse Robinhood. Robinhood used to loot the rich and provide for the poor. But in reverse Robinhood, the first family of corruption loots the poor, acquires their land and fills its pockets - indulging in ₹600 crore of scam," he said.

The CBI's case pertains to Group-D appointments for 'substitutes' made in Western Central Zone based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of Lalu Prasad's family or associates, according to officials.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON