Home / India News / ‘Landed to a warm welcome…:’ PM Modi acknowledges BJP workers in Hyderabad
india news

‘Landed to a warm welcome…:’ PM Modi acknowledges BJP workers in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the BJP workers launched an all out attack on ruling TRS government in Telangana, saying ‘Pariwarwaadi’ (dynastic) parties don't care about the poor.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledges the crowd in Begumpet in Telangana. (Twitter/ANI)
Published on May 26, 2022 02:58 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday was accorded a grand welcome in Telangana. Hundreds of BJP workers gathered at Hyderabad's Begumpet airport to welcome the prime minister. “Landed to a warm welcome in Hyderabad,” the prime minister tweeted.Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 20th anniversary celebrations of Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. “The professionals who passed out of ISB are giving a new direction to business in India. They are not only managing huge companies, but have also launched hundreds of startups. It is a matter of pride for the country,” he said.During his address to the BJP workers, Prime Minister Modi launched a veiled attack on the Telangana Rashtra Samiti government in the state. “Pariwarwaadi' parties only think about their own development. These parties do not care about the poor people, their politics is focused on how a single-family can stay in power and loot as much as they can. They do not have any interest in the development of people," he said.

The prime minister's visit to Telangana has been marred with controversy with chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao skipping to meet him. Earlier in the day, KCR left for Bengaluru to meet former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. In February, he had skipped the event in Hyderabad where PM Modi unveiled the statue of renowned philosopher Ramanujacharya. 

KCR's son KT Rama Ramo had alleged that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) sent a message saying KCR shouldn't attend. The Centre rejected the Telangana CM's son.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
narendra modi telangana kcr
