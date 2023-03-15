Land-for-jobs case: Tejashwi Yadav moves Delhi HC challenging CBI summons

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging the summons issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in connection with the land-for-jobs scam case. Patna, Bihar, India - March. 14, 2023: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav going to attend Budget Session at Bihar Legislative Council in Patna , Bihar,India, Tuesday, March, 14, 2023. (Photo by Santosh Kumar / Hindustan Times)

Tejashwi's lawyers have submitted that notice under section 160 of the CrPC can only be issued to a person, who is situated within the local jurisdiction of that police station or is within the adjoining police station, reported ANI. The plea stated that the Impugned Notices have been issued in gross violation of the provisions of the CrPC, particularly the provision stipulated in Section 160 of CrPC.

The hearing in the matter is scheduled on Thursday before justice Dinesh Sharma.

According to the plea, the petitioner is a permanent resident of Patna while the notices require him to appear in New Delhi in disregard of the law.

Tejashwi Yadav prayed that directions be issued to the CBI to allow his advocate(s) at a visible, but not audible, distance whenever he is interrogated in the present FIR, as per the law laid down by the Supreme Court of India. He also sought the issuance of direction, especially in the nature of mandamus for quashing of summons dated February 28, 2023, March 4, 2023, and March 11, 2023, issued by the CBI for appearance before the New Delhi branch of CBI.

Tejashwi Yadav skipped CBI's questioning in the land-for-jobs case for the third time on Tuesday after failing to appear on March 4 and March 11.

The CBI has claimed in its charge sheet that candidates who got jobs as “substitutes” in the railways, either directly or through their family members and relatives, sold land to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family members, particularly wife Rabri Devi and daughter Misa Bharti, at “highly discounted rates”, sometimes a fourth or fifth of market rates.

(With ANI inputs)