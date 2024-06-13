Landslides cut off North Sikkim; swollen Teesta leaves hundreds homeless

Heavy rains triggered multiple landslides and cut off North Sikkim from the rest of the state even as a swollen River Teesta flooded its banks and left hundreds of people homeless. Landslides damaged houses in the Upper Gyathang and Tarag villages. (HT PHOTO)

Chief minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday announced a ₹5 lakh compensation each for the families of the three people who died at Majwa village in South Sikkim. Landslides in North Sikkim blocked roads and damaged houses and electricity poles.

Mangan (North Sikkim) district magistrate Hem Kumar Chettri, who has called an urgent meeting with all the heads of the department, said they were monitoring the situation round the clock.

Landslides completely damaged houses in the Upper Gyathang and Tarag villages. The road leading to Mangan district headquarters had been cut off. The lifeline National Highway 10 connecting Sikkim with Kalimpong in West Bengal was also hit. In South Sikkim, the water of the swollen Teesta River entered the Melli Stadium.

In October last year, a flash flood, triggered by a glacial lake outburst in North Sikkim, left over 100 people dead.

At Kalimpong’s Teesta Bazar, which was also hit by last year’s flash flood, people left for safer places after the rising water level of the Teesta flooded their homes.

The road leading to Darjeeling via Peshok was also under floodwater. At Melli Bazar, water from the Teesta flooded the roads. Many vehicles parked at Teesta Bazar were inundated.

Engineers involved in road repair work said monsoon poses serious challenge to make embankments to protect the National Highway 10. The water level in the Teesta was rising until reports last came in as rains continued in Sikkim. An alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rain in North Bengal.