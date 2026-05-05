‘Largest we’ve seen’: Ambassador Sergio Gor signals ‘massive new investments’ from India into US

United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Tuesday signalled “massive new investments” from India into America, referring to it as “largest we've ever seen.”

Gor met with the Board of the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) last month in New Delhi.(ANI Video Grab)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“BIG NEWS coming! Massive new investments from India are flowing into the United States at the 2026 #SelectUSASummit - the largest we've ever seen,” Gor said in a post on X.

The US ambassador said this is what a “true win looks like for the American economy”, adding that the details would be revealed soon. Select USA is flagship investment summit organised by the US commerce department.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} This comes weeks after the US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia had highlighted the goal of taking the US-India trade to to USD 500 billion by 2030. US President Donald Trump had also said earlier this year that under the framework of the India-US interim trade deal, New Delhi had agreed to purchase $500 billion of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, metals, coal and technology products for the next five years. Gor's meeting with AMCHAM, expanding India-US trade {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This comes weeks after the US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia had highlighted the goal of taking the US-India trade to to USD 500 billion by 2030. US President Donald Trump had also said earlier this year that under the framework of the India-US interim trade deal, New Delhi had agreed to purchase $500 billion of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, metals, coal and technology products for the next five years. Gor's meeting with AMCHAM, expanding India-US trade {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Gor met with the Board of the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) last month in New Delhi, and talked about advancing trade and investment ties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gor met with the Board of the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) last month in New Delhi, and talked about advancing trade and investment ties. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Great discussion with @AmchamIndia Board to advance U.S.-India trade and investment ties. We are focused on a clear goal: taking U.S.-India trade to USD 500 billion by 2030. American companies operating in India are driving US exports, expanding trade, attracting investment, and reinforcing the strength of our partnership,” he said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Great discussion with @AmchamIndia Board to advance U.S.-India trade and investment ties. We are focused on a clear goal: taking U.S.-India trade to USD 500 billion by 2030. American companies operating in India are driving US exports, expanding trade, attracting investment, and reinforcing the strength of our partnership,” he said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He also highlighted the strength of India-US ties as he completed 100 days as the envoy to India, and also spoke about achievements between New Delhi and Washington – ranging from advancing a trade deal to India joining the Pax Silica initiative.

Gor on India-US critical minerals cooperation

Gor had, during the India Today Conclave 2026 in March, said India and US were close to signing a critical minerals agreement soon. This came days after the bilateral trade agreement framework was worked out between both countries.

In lieu of this, India and US last month agreed to further their cooperation under Pax Silica and broader economic and technology engagements, including in AI and critical minerals, PTI news agency reported.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The topic was discussed during a meeting between foreign secretary Vikram Misri and US under-secretary of state for economic affairs Jacob S Helberg. India formally joined Pax Silica on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in February.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arya Mishra ...Read More Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON