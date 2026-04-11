Foreign secretary Vikram Misri visits Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, meets US envoy to India

In a post on X, Gor said, "It was a pleasure to host Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri tonight at Mar a Lago! From trade and defence to energy, India and the United States stand ready to work closely together in the months and years ahead."

US envoy to India Sergio Gor hosted Misri at Mar-a-Lago. Gor expressed the US’ intent to deepen ties with India in the coming years.

He is set to begin a three-day visit to Paris and Berlin on Sunday, where he will hold talks on energy, trade and defence. Notably, the situation in West Asia and its effect on energy security are likely to be key points during his meetings in Paris and Berlin.

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri met US ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Friday (local time) at United States President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. He also met US deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau to discuss upcoming high-level India-US engagements.

Misri met Landau earlier in the day to discuss future high-level India-US engagements. Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson for the ministry of external affairs, said Misri and Landau went over the full range of bilateral matters planned for the coming year.

In a post on X, he said, "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had a productive meeting with Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau at Department of State. They reviewed the full bilateral agenda for the coming year, including trade, tech, energy, defence and upcoming high-level India-US engagements and ongoing regional developments."

Misri heads to Paris, Berlin Misri will travel to Paris and Berlin for three days starting Sunday to hold talks on energy, trade and defence in the context of the West Asia conflict.

In Paris, he will co-chair the India-France Foreign Office Consultations alongside Martin Briens, secretary general of the French Foreign Ministry, the MEA said on Saturday.

The two sides will take up a broad set of issues, including defence, civil nuclear energy, space, cyber and digital matters, artificial intelligence, and efforts to boost people-to-people exchanges, along with recent global and regional developments, it said.

In Berlin, the foreign secretary will co-chair the India-Germany Foreign Office Consultations with Geza Andreas von Geyr, state secretary of the German Foreign Office.

The talks will cover different areas of bilateral co-operation, including trade and investment, defence and security, technology, green energy, development co-operation, education and people-to-people ties, along with global and regional issues of shared interest, the MEA said in a statement.

With inputs from agencies