18% tariff, $500 billion investment and tech boost | 10 takeaways from the India-US trade deal

India and the United States have finalised their interim trade deal, which would bring down tariffs against New Delhi to a final 18 per cent. In the text shared by Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal, the framework between India and the US "represents a historic milestone in our countries’ partnership." The trade deal announcement was first made late Monday by US President Donald Trump, who said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed during a phone call to stop buying Russian oil. (PTI/File)

Among some of the key highlights in the interim framework is the reduction of US tariffs on Indian goods. India was facing a 50 per cent tariff, of which 25 per cent was added as a penalty to New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil. Follow live updates here.

